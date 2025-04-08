Young Thug Vows To Rap More Clearly After Fan’s Viral Tattoo Fail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug has pledged to enunciate his bars more clearly after a devoted listener permanently inked the wrong lyrics from his track “Digits” across his back.

The huge tattoo, which shows galloping horses beneath the phrase “Horses don’t stop they keep going,” was meant to honor a line from Thug’s 2016 song.

However, the actual lyric is “Hustlers don’t stop, they keep going.”

A #YoungThug super fan accidentally got the wrong lyrics from Thug’s song “Digits” tattooed on him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dXWiF2j3Fj — VCNN (@VCNEWSNETWORK) April 6, 2025

The mix-up caught Thug’s attention on Monday (April 7), prompting a blunt reaction on X.

“And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro…” he posted, referencing his rumored upcoming album, UY Scuti.

And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro… https://t.co/6EGgNHFA0e — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 7, 2025

The moment quickly made the rounds online, with many pointing out the risks of tattooing lyrics without double-checking the source.

Thug’s mention of “UY SCUTI” fuels speculation about his next project. The phrase likely refers to the Atlanta rapper’s anticipated album, named after one of the largest known stars in the galaxy.

The Atlanta rapper recently wiped his Instagram clean and followed an account called @uscutiiiiii, which only features one post: a photo of him and Mariah the Scientist holding jerseys with “UY Scuti” printed on them.

He also held up a custom “UY Scuti” jersey courtside at a Miami Heat game last month, a move many interpreted as the beginning of his album rollout.

Producer Metro Boomin confirmed he’s working on the project, continuing his long-standing collaboration with Thug.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby revealed that he, Future and Thug are also teaming up on a joint album, an idea Thug originally pitched while behind bars.

The UY Scuti album is expected to arrive before Thug headlines the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium on July 5, 2025.