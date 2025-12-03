YSL Woody Breaks Silence On Death of Newborn: “Feeling Empty Now”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YSL Woody shared the heartbreaking loss of his newborn son on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of support.

YSL Woody shared devastating news: he revealed his newborn son died just weeks after birth, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from across the Hip-Hop world.

The Atlanta rapper held a funeral for the newborn, and he has not publicly disclosed the cause of death or the exact date his son passed. However, his posts suggest the baby was just over one month old.

He continues to share photos and videos of his son, capturing moments with his son and his son’s mother. Woody reflected on how the child’s brief life changed him, saying that the moment the child was born gave him a new sense of purpose and strength.

He described feeling transformed, overwhelmed by how lucky he felt to become a father, even as the loss left a wound he said would never fully close.

“You came into this world with your hands balled into a fist, which symbolize strength,” Lil Woody wrote, saying that moment made him feel “as I was the luckiest person alive.”

He admitted that his “heart will never heal from this” but promised, “I won’t be weak bc of you.” Woody said the child touched far more people than anyone could have imagined.

“You will never be forgotten,” he wrote, noting how “in 2months your presence touched the world. Millions of ppl watched you.” He described the love surrounding the child’s life as a spiritual gift, adding, “God is a God of love he sent you with so much of it!!!”

His final words carried the weight of a father grieving in real time: “I love you and imma miss you!! I’m feeling empty now.”

The loss comes shortly after Woody had publicly celebrated the upcoming arrival of his son. During a recent livestream with his longtime girlfriend, he beamed with pride as he announced, “It’s a boy!” while she showed off her baby bump.

Though YSL Woody has mentioned having daughters from previous relationships, this appeared to be his first son.

YSL Woody gained national attention for his involvement in the high-profile YSL RICO case, where he served as a key witness in the prosecution of Young Thug and others.

The Hip-Hop community has rallied behind Woody during this painful time, with artists and supporters continuing to send messages of strength and solidarity through social media.