Yung Miami Insists She’s “S-I-N-G-L-E” Despite PDAs With Diddy 

Yung Miami clarified her single status despite her very public goings-on with Diddy: “What man you saw me with?”

After announcing that she’s done sharing her men, Yung Miami has declared she is officially single, despite whatever it might appear she has going on with Diddy.

The City Girl has been very open about her affection for “Papi,” as she calls the Hip-Hop mogul. In turn, Diddy defended his “Shawty Wop” Yung Miami against claims she was a side-chick after he welcomed a daughter last year with Dana Tran. The new baby arrived amid his PDAs and public outings with the Revolt podcast host.

However, despite the family vacations, joint philanthropic missions, collaborations, and lavish gifts, Yung Miami says she doesn’t have a man.

The Caresha Please star made the revelations during a recent backstage interview at Rolling Loud with fellow City Girl JT. After wowing the festival crowd together, Billboard asked the duo if JT and Lil Uzi Vert ever double date with Miami and her man.

However, Yung Miami was quick to shut down the question, claiming she’s footloose and fancy-free. “I’m single, baby,” she replied before adding, “What man you saw me with?”

The interview pointed out the obvious, stating, “I might have seen some pictures.” However the rapper stood her ground. “Yeaaah, yeah. I’m single S-I-N-G-L-E. Baby,” she declared. Check out the clip below.

The “Good Love” hitmaker’s clarification of her single status arrives amid a series of comments about her love life. Following the Rolling Loud festivities Yung Miami tweeted, “It’s been a long week I just want my man 😓.” A few hours later, she returned to Twitter to declare that she is done sharing her men. “I’m not sharing my next n####!” she stated.

Meanwhile, over on IG Live, Caresha discussed her views on marriage. According to Yung Miami, “men are not faithful,” so she will never tie the knot.