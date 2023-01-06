Yung Miami Reveals Faith’s Role In Her Relationship With Diddy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

City Girls member Yung Miami said she and Diddy “put God first, for real,” by attending church and praying together.

Yung Miami discussed her relationship with Diddy in an interview with PEOPLE.

The City Girls rapper said the two bonded over their faith as their romance blossomed. Yung Miami noted the couple attends church together.

“We go to church,” she told PEOPLE. “He takes me to church, we pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”

Yung Miami had nothing but good things to say about Diddy in her chat with PEOPLE. The Caresha Please host praised the Hip Hop mogul for his honesty.

“[Diddy’s] a grown man,’ she said. “He’s very honest. He’s upfront about everything, ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”

Yung Miami and Diddy’s relationship faced public scrutiny when Diddy fathered a child with another woman in 2022. Akademiks mocked Caresha for being a “side chick,” which led to a war of words on social media.

According to Yung Miami, she wasn’t blindsided by the arrival of Diddy’s baby. She addressed the situation when G Herbo asked her about it on her podcast.

“I think communication is the key,” she said. “I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

Diddy’s youngest child was born in October. The baby’s mother is a woman named Dana Tran.