Zaymoney, 12, Spreads Holiday Joy With Philly Christmas Gift Giveaway

Zaymoney turned North Philadelphia into a holiday haven, hosting his eighth gift giveaway to uplift kids with toys, food, music and anti-violence messages.

Philly rapper Zaymoney transformed a North Philadelphia neighborhood into a holiday wonderland after the 12-year-old rapper hosted his eighth annual gift giveaway for local children.

The young Hip-Hop artist, working alongside his brothers and family, created an atmosphere of pure joy with free food, toys, music and community spirit.

The event addressed the challenges many Philadelphia families face during the holiday season.

“We’re doing this because, like we said, a lot of kids getting killed, getting shot, like not getting be able to get toys. So we just giving back for the youth and spreading positivity,” Zaymoney explained during the event.

The gift giveaway represented more than just holiday generosity. For Zaymoney, it’s part of his larger mission to combat the violence plaguing his community through positive messaging and youth engagement.

“Because it’s a lot of families struggling out here and might be sad because they didn’t get their kids no money or nothing. But it’s not about the money. It’s about spending time with your family and about the joy and the fun in it,” the young rapper shared.

Children who attended the event expressed genuine gratitude for the experience. “I feel like grateful because it’s a nice thing to do,” one young participant told NBC10.

This marks the eighth consecutive year Zaymoney and his family have organized the holiday giveaway, but their community work extends far beyond December. The rapper dedicates year-round efforts to uplifting young people across Philadelphia through his music and activism.

“It’s like kids out here dying from gun violence. So I want to stop that and give something positive. Don’t let weed take control of your life,” Zaymoney stated, demonstrating wisdom beyond his years.

Despite not yet being a teenager, Zaymoney has positioned himself as a voice for Philadelphia’s youth. His music promotes clean lyrics and anti-drug messages, offering an alternative to the negative influences that can lead children astray.

“Don’t be a follower, be a leader. Be what you want to be. Don’t give up,” he advised fellow young people during the Christmas celebration. The event showcased how Hip-Hop culture can serve as a positive force for community building and social change.

Rather than simply throwing a party, Zaymoney created an opportunity for young people to see themselves as positive trendsetters capable of making meaningful differences in their neighborhoods.