‘Does their warehouse bother to check returned items?’: California woman buys from Amazon. Then she gets something that’s ‘clearly used.’ Then it happens 4 more times

A California artist bought an item from Amazon that she believes is “clearly used.” This experience changed her opinion on how the online retailer handles returns.

TikTok creator Krysten (@krystens_kreations) posted a video about her suspicions earlier this week.

“I’m starting to wonder if Amazon, when they get returns, are they even checking the returns to see what’s inside?” she asks to start the video. “Because this is probably the fifth time now I have gotten something that is clearly used or parts taken out of it and put back. And the amount of questions that you get asked and photos you have to upload, it’s a bit much.”

California Woman Gets ‘Clearly Used’ Item From Amazon

Krysten explains that she is currently working on a project and ordered an integral component from Amazon.

“I really need this, but now I’m having to pause,” she says, “because I have to send back something and someone already used it, put the pieces back in the bag, some broken. And I’m stuck waiting for a replacement part now. A little frustrating.”

That led Krysten to a hypothesis about how Amazon handles returns.

“I have heard that they do throw things away,” Krysten says, “but based on my orders recently, I don’t think that’s true. I think they get the return, they don’t even open it. They just send it to new people.”

Viewers React to California Woman’s ‘Used’ Amazon Art Supplies

In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their opinions on Amazon’s return policy and offered questions of their own.

One person wrote, “As someone who’s worked and been in management in [Amazon’s] returns building in the past. They’re supposed to check (unless it’s still factory sealed and never opened), but do they actually? Definitely not. You wouldn’t believe some of the things that’ve gone through that building.”

A second person said, “My daughter returned a broken purse. I reordered it when it came back in stock. When the order came in it was the same purse she returned with her lost Airpods still inside.”

A third person said, “I’ve started writing all over the box and items with Sharpie when they send me damaged/used/returned items, in hopes that it won’t be sent to another person and they have to deal with it.”

Does Amazon Check Its Returned Items?

Amazon processes returns in a couple of different ways. Shoppers can choose to visit one of the retailer’s 8,000 drop-off kiosks across the United States. In certain cases, the items can be returned in the original manufacturer’s packaging. Refunds are generally processed in five hours. Another option is mailing the package back to Amazon via USPS.

When the package gets to Amazon, it is routed to a return center where employees sort, inspect, and package items that meet criteria for resale. Of course, this is done by people who obviously have different standards for what qualifies as suitable. Items that are damaged or missing components are either returned to the manufacturer, sold to a discount chain, or donated.

Pressure to Perform May Mean Workers Are Less Thorough

A Reddit user posted to r/AmazonFC seven months ago with a question similar to Krysten’s. In the thread, one person wrote, “I work in customer returns, and yeah we do. Or at least most of us do. I don’t know about other departments, but we have to check (or we’re supposed to) everything with a broken seal or tape. Most of my coworkers do check, even if it’s just real quick.”

However, the person explained, “Recently, [management] raised the rate to a ridiculous amount so a lot of people rush through and if the package looks fine they just process it like that to make rate.” Other users said the centers they work in are not as consistent when it comes to checking items, particularly electronics.

It’s not unprecedented for Amazon to be accused of using software to manage worker productivity, and the impacts on workplace safety are widely documented. In a 2023 survey, more than half of Amazon workers reported feeling burned out, and over 40% said they “always/most of the time feel a sense of pressure to work faster.”

The gap between the number of packages Amazon wants processed and the capacity of its workforce is perhaps why the company is reportedly turning to robots. Unfortunately for workers, the company hopes to eventually replace more than half a million of its human workforce with robotic alternatives.

All Hip Hop contacted Krysten via TikTok direct message and website contact form for comment. We also contacted Amazon via email for comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.