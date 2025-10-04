Brooklyn Drill That Appeared With President Trump Hauled Off To Prison To Start Five-Year Bid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sheff G began serving a five-year prison sentence Wednesday morning in Brooklyn after pleading guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges tied to a sprawling gang investigation. The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Williams, was taken into custody at Brooklyn State Supreme Court at 9 a.m.

The charges stem from a 140-count indictment that targeted 32 alleged affiliates of the “8-Trey Crips” and “9 Ways Gang,” which prosecutors say were responsible for a wave of violence across New York City.

Prosecutors Linked Lyrics to Street Violence

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described Williams as both a “founding father” of Brooklyn drill music and a “gangland godfather.” The case has reignited national debate over the connection between drill rap and real-life violence, with authorities citing lyrics and social media posts as evidence of criminal activity.

NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino said during the investigation, “If Sheff said something, it happened. A simple text, ‘We got to get a big one,’ created a war.”

Although prosecutors initially sought a 20-year sentence, the judge reduced it to five years, noting there was no proof that Williams personally fired a weapon. He will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

Career Momentum Halted by Legal Fallout

Before his arrest, Williams was riding a wave of success. He had just wrapped up an 18-city tour with Sleepy Hallow, ending with a packed show at Manhattan’s Terminal 5. In an interview with FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers, Williams said, “We be doing the shows, and after the shows we be doing the meet and greets. So we really like getting to talk to the fans and see what songs they like.”

When asked about violence at his performances, he responded, “Not at all. Not at all Lisa.”

Despite his rising profile, Williams had a long history with street gangs. He joined the 83 Gangsta Crips at age 12 and had previously served time before turning to music full-time.

Political Appearance Raised Eyebrows

In May 2024, Williams and Sleepy Hallow appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump during a Bronx campaign rally. Both artists were already facing gang-related charges at the time, and the appearance drew widespread attention.

After posting $1.5 million bail in April, Williams used his brief freedom to launch a record label with Sleepy Hallow, secure a major deal and collect multiple gold and platinum certifications.

Because his conviction came through the state court system and not federal charges, Williams is not eligible for a presidential pardon. He officially began serving his sentence on June 12, 2024.



