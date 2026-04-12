‘They bought it with a fraudulent credit card’: Connecticut man buys Cardi B resale ticket on Stubhub. Then he tries to use it

A Connecticut man bought a Cardi B resale ticket on StubHub but was shocked to learn upon arriving at the venue that he was the victim of a fraudster. Here’s what happened and how Cardi’s team made it right.

TikTok creator Calvin Losacano (@calvngaming) is a stylist and influencer based in Connecticut.

“I wanted to talk about something that happened to me tonight at the Cardi B concert,” he says to start the video. “In no way do I think this reflects Cardi B. I think this more so reflects the venue, the people working the venue, and the ticket sellers.”

What Happened to This Connecticut Cardi B Fan

According to Losacano, he purchased the resale ticket on StubHub. However, when he tried to transfer it to AXS, which is the ticket platform used by the venue, the service showed his ticket was no longer available.

Losacano says he spoke to the box office for over an hour to try to resolve the situation. He finally learned that the person who originally bought the ticket had purchased it with a stolen credit card number, and therefore, the entire order had been cancelled.

“So I called StubHub,” he says. “They offered me a seat in the last row. Mind you, I had floor seats in Row E. After going back and forth with the lady on the phone … she was like ‘fine,’ and she gave me the ticket that I originally had.”

Losacano went through security, got his ticket signed, and it actually worked. “I get in the venue,” he says.

However, the experience didn’t get better from there. When Losacano got to his seat, he said there was a group of crew members who he felt were regarding him suspiciously.

What Happened After Losacano Got Into the Cardi B Show?

To make matters even more awkward, Losacano says he was approached by each of the men asking to see his ticket, which he pulled up on his email. He says he tried to explain why a woman nearby had the same seat on their ticket, but he says his attempts were ignored.

Ultimately, Losacano says security asked him to leave about 30 minutes into the show. “At that point, I had no choice. It was either leave or get dragged out by security. As I’m leaving, all of those guys are laughing,” he says.

He adds, “I’m just disappointed in Stubhub, in the workers, that that kind of behavior is tolerated.”

In a follow-up video, Losacano thanked the audience for making the original video go viral and revealed that Cardi B’s team had reached out and offered Losacano tickets to another show. That’s how he got to the Philadelphia tour stop.

“The show was absolutely phenomenal,” he says. “It was everything I wanted out of the concert the first time.”

After the show, Losacano says he even got some personal time with Cardi during the VIP meet and greet. Cardi told him she saw the video and directed her team to handle the situation.

Viewers React to Fan’s Cardi B Experience

In the comments section of the videos, viewers expressed outrage at Losacano’s initial experience and praised Cardi B and her team for their work to make it right.

“I’m so glad Cardi seen this video and she made it right,” wrote one person. “That’s why I love her so much.”

A second person said, “Cardi RIDES for her fans and that’s why she’ll keep growing. Love that for her.”

“Now that’s top-notch customer service,” said a third viewer.

Another user pointed out that Cardi B reposted the video to her TikTok page.

AllHipHop contacted Losacano via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted StubHub via press email and a Cardi B representative at Atlantic via email. We will update this story if any party responds.