Women find something suspicious after digging in the ground at their VRBO: ‘I looked up finger mushrooms and this looks too real’

An English summer vacation in Cotswold, Gloucester, took a briefly macabre turn for TikTok creator Skye Davis (@arsenicperoxide) when she and her sister discovered what they were convinced was a human finger on the grounds of their VRBO rental property.

In the video, Davis and her sister are poking around at what definitely looks like an old finger. It looks like it was detached from a body recently buried in a shallow grave.

“Guys, we think we found a finger,” she says.

The caption reads, “This summer at our vrbo in Gloucester my sister and I were taking a walk around the property when we found this, you can’t tell me that’s not a whole finger.”

This video got over 22 million views, and people believed what they saw.

“Everyone saying it’s a finger mushrooms, but that 100% looks like a real fingernail,” wrote one person. Another person on the finger mushroom tip wrote, “I looked up finger mushrooms and that is NOT a finger mushroom! That’s an actual finger!!!! I need to know more!”

VRBO Finger Find: Well… Actually

In a subsequent video, she explains the revelation. She says they went into her rental excited, telling their cousin that they believed they had found a finger. Davis’ cousin rains on their macabre parade.

He pokes around and picks up what isn’t flesh at all. Turns out the “finger” is a root.

The funny thing is that a few people in the comments section were fully convinced. One person wrote, “Yeah, but why is there a perfect size, shape, nail?” Another commenter said, “Yea no i dont believe it, it lit looks like a finger and a finger bone … it even has the bone structure at the very end.”

Another commenter mentioned a Japanese anime, “Jujutsu Kaisen,” writing, “That might be Sukuna’s finger.”

Per the show’s wiki page: “Ryomen Sukuna’s Fingers are twenty special grade cursed objects created by Kenjaku from the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna‘s fingers. Using these fingers, the Heian Era curse user was able to live on after his death, eventually reincarnating through Yuji Itadori over a thousand years later.”

In the series’ lore, Sukuna turned himself into a cursed object, or many, because his energy and soul were split up into his twenty indestructible fingers.

Where Is This Again?

