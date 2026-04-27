Denver woman goes to bar with Hinge match. She ends up picking up the entire $60 tab after he refused to give his credit card: ‘I would’ve just sent him a Venmo request’

‘I have never been more shocked and appalled in my entire life.’

Elise Beck (@ealbeck) says a Hinge date let her cover a $60 bar tab and swore he’d Venmo her back, then used her payment handle to track down her Instagram—a modern dating misfire that, in fairness, neither party handled with complete tact or grace.

“I got there first,” she begins. “When I ordered my drink, the waitress needed a card to start the tab. So I gave her mine.”

Beck says she and her date met at a bar for drinks, the sort of low-commitment first outing where expectations should be manageable. He arrived and ordered a beer. Two rounds each. The conversation was fine—unremarkable enough that she likely wouldn’t have pursued a second date even without the ensuing tomfoolery.

Then came the bill. The waitress returned and asked if she should charge Beck’s card on file or switch to another. Beck looked at her date, offering a clean opening. He didn’t move. Didn’t reach for his wallet.

“This man’s not moving towards his wallet,” she recalls. “He’s not like, ‘Oh, let me get that.'”

Rather than subject the waitress to an awkward standoff, Beck told her to charge the card. His contribution: “You sure?”

“No, I’m not sure,” Beck says to her viewers. “But I’m not gonna make this poor waitress so uncomfortable.”

“I’ll Venmo you,” he says as she puts in a 20% tip.

Beck says she then allowed him to walk her to her car and gave him a hug goodbye.

Will He Actually Venmo Her Back?

She says he told her to text when she got home. She planned to, partly because he owed her money. The next day, he floated a second date. She replied, then sent her Venmo username so he could pay her back.

What he did with that information was something else entirely.

“He doesn’t go to my Venmo and send me $30,” she says. “He takes my first and last name and follows me on Instagram.”

Over the next few days, he kept texting but never sent money. By Thursday, she reminded him again. He liked the message. An hour later, the full $60 arrived.

Then, having apparently survived his own audition, he invited himself over for a wine night. Beck delivered the verdict: “I’m so sorry. This isn’t gonna work.”

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Denver Woman’s Hinge Horror Story

One person wrote, “Blocked. Immediately blocked,” which makes sense. “Rule #1: Drink water until your date arrives. Never pay for the first date or second or third,” said another commenter. Another person said, “I would’ve just sent him a Venmo request lol.”

Most of the comments, though, were related to her wine glass with an oversized stem: “Hey why is your cup attached to a telephone pole?”

The best comment: “The stem of that glass just ruined my morning.”

The Check, Please

According to research—because there is research for everything—the first-date tab remains dating’s most reliable detonator.

A 2025 survey of over 1,800 daters by dating app Wisp found that 64% of women prefer the person who initiated the date to at least offer. Meanwhile, a separate Venmo community survey found that 66% of users consider it inappropriate to send a payment request after a date without discussing it in the moment.

Beck’s date basically violated that norm the other way around. He promised payment but never delivered, at least in the timeframe expected. Neither party executed flawlessly here. But frankly, the reality is that the man likely never wanted anything serious with Beck because he did not move in a serious way.

AllHipHop reached out to Beck via TikTok direct message and comment. We will update this story if she responds.