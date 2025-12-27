‘The amount of messages I have received’: California woman says this ‘iconic’ tourist destination is unsafe for women. Then she reveals why

A California-based content creator is warning against one spot in Newport Beach. Her reasoning? The spot is an unsafe area for women and a walking human resources violation.

“The amount of messages I have received from people experiencing really awful things at Pendry is insane,” said Kim (@latina4days) in an Oct. 31 video with over 452,000 views. “All I’m gonna say is, ladies, stay away from Pendry. Do not lose sight of your dream because that place is not safe for women at all.”

In a video she posted on Sept. 19, Kim shared her story of what she says happened to her at one Pendry location.

What Is Pendry?

Pendry is a luxury hotel brand with multiple locations, serving clients across the United States and Mexico. The specific Pendry hotel that Kim refers to is located in Newport Beach, California, and is “a natural extension of Orange County’s one-of-a-kind allure, with a point of view that is all Pendry,” according to its main home page.

There’s a bar area and restaurant that are open to non-hotel members, as well as amenities exclusive to those staying at the Beach resort.

What Does Kim Say Happened at Pendry?

Kim says she visited Pendry’s Newport Beach hotel on Aug. 15, 2025. Right before she entered the building, her friend called her with an urgent matter, which she discussed outside. She let the rest of her group go inside without her as she had the conversation.

As soon as Kim’s call ended, she decided to meet up with her husband and friends who were waiting for her. She made it up the ramp and past security, locking eyes with some friends. But then, a man suddenly stuck his hand right where Kim’s neck was. He immediately began choking and smothering the woman. Despite this, she continued walking forward, heading straight toward her friends.

She immediately told them what had just occurred in the lobby, and they approached security with concerns about the man. Instead of supporting her and immediately kicking the man out, Pendry allegedly removed both parties.

When Kim walked outside, she noticed blood in her mouth that she quickly spat out on the ground. Later that night, she continued bleeding. Her voice was raspy and aching from the attack, something that lasted all the way until the next morning.

That’s when she decided to head to the emergency room and file a police report. Unfortunately, her injuries weren’t considered “severe” enough to file any formal complaints. Her bone was not broken, and because the man technically did not strangle her, she had little case.

Still, Kim posted the situation to inform her viewers. She says she did not intend to defame any person or business, but instead posted with the intention of trying to make women more aware when going out to similar locations.

Why Do Many Women Have Complaints Against Pendry?

Many commenters immediately understood why Kim warned against Pendry, but others were confused without the context of her Sept. 19 post. The two posts didn’t have a throughline connection, making them reach entirely different audiences.

But despite many people not understanding the full severity of Kim’s encounter at Pendry, they did have their own stories to tell. One shared, “I used to do ridesharing in Orange County, and I can definitely say that Pendry is the worst place for humanity. I have never been in that hotel but I’ve dreaded going into that driveway every time. I would also just say avoid Newport Beach like the plague if he can help it.”

Viewers described a wave of online social media posts that refer to this specific Pendry location as a place to avoid at all costs. One TikToker even said, “the bartenders have to be in on it,” because there have allegedly been so many dangerous encounters at the hotel.

Commenters supplied some thoughts on the matter, though, echoing that Huntington and Newport Beach are both volatile areas for people of color and may have dangerous lurkers.

While some said that women should be aware in “all spaces,” the general consensus was to be a little bit more careful at Pendry. Many warned to watch mixed drinks and be mindful of other guests in the Newport area.

We’ve reached out to Pendry hotels via email and Kim via TikTok direct message for comment. We’ll let you know if either party responds.