Kanye West Relinquishes $14M Ranch To Original Owners After Dreams Crumble

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kanye West returned his deteriorated Wyoming ranch to its original owners, ending a chapter marked by stalled plans and personal upheaval.

Kanye West relinquished ownership of his $14 million Bighorn Mountain Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, returning the massive property to its previous owners after years of abandonment and stalled plans. The 6,700-acre estate, once envisioned as a secluded retreat and creative hub, was formally transferred back to Greg and Pam Flitner, the same family who sold it to West in 2019.

The Flitners confirmed the transfer in a recent interview with Cowboy State Daily, expressing disappointment over the condition of the land.

“I think his original intent for the Mountain Ranch might have been somewhere that his family could go and be away from the rest of the world,” Pam Flitner said.

Original Owners React to Property’s Condition

The Flitners described the ranch as being in a state of decline when they regained control. Despite that, they didn’t speak negatively about West’s intentions.

“A lot of people have said that he was a really, really good guy and that he was really on task a lot of the time,” Greg Flitner said. “So, none of us can fault him at all for buying it and trying to get something accomplished for himself.”

The couple had sold the land to West during a period when he was actively investing in Wyoming real estate and promoting a vision of isolation and innovation.

West’s Retreat Plans Derailed by Personal and Public Fallout

West purchased Bighorn Mountain Ranch shortly after acquiring the nearby Monster Lake Ranch, where he had announced plans to build dome-like structures to help address homelessness. Those efforts never materialized amid a series of personal and public controversies, including his divorce from Kim Kardashian and the backlash over his antisemitic statements in 2022. The Washington Post reported extensively on the fallout from those remarks.

Monster Lake Ranch, which also fell into disrepair, is now listed for $12 million. It remains unsold.

A Quiet Exit From Wyoming

The return of Bighorn Mountain Ranch to the Flitners marks the end of West’s brief but high-profile presence in Wyoming. Once seen as a potential site for creative reinvention and philanthropic work, the property now stands as a reminder of plans that never came to fruition.

As of now, West has not publicly commented on the sale or the future of his other Wyoming property.

