Kim Kardashian Claims Close Associate Put Hit On Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian said someone close to her tried to have her killed in the season seven trailer of “The Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian Alleges Murder Plot in Season Seven Teaser

Kim Kardashian said someone she trusted tried to have her killed, a claim revealed in the newly released trailer for season seven of The Kardashians. The Hulu teaser, which dropped Wednesday, features Kardashian’s voiceover stating, “Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.”

The 44-year-old business mogul doesn’t identify the person or provide a timeline. However, the trailer’s tone and visuals suggest the incident left her deeply shaken. In one clip, she steps out of an SUV with a tense expression. In another, she appears emotional in a confessional, saying, “I’m happy it’s over.”

Police Presence and Family Reactions Heighten Drama

The trailer also shows a police vehicle arriving at a home as Kardashian says, “I am terrified out of my mind.” The moment adds to the gravity of her claim, though it remains unclear whether law enforcement investigated the alleged threat or if it was handled privately.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also appear in the trailer, reacting to the tense environment. “Everybody’s kind of on edge,” Kendall says in a voiceover. Kylie adds, “I heard footsteps walking into my room.”

Childhood Home Sparks Emotional Memories

Beyond the alleged murder plot, the teaser also touches on the sisters’ emotional farewell to their childhood home. “Kylie and I have so much history in that house,” Kendall says. “We’ve snuck boys in that house and gotten each other out of trouble in that house and fought in that house.”

The new season of The Kardashians premieres October 23 on Hulu and Disney+.

For more on how celebrities manage personal threats and security, read this CNN report on celebrity security.

