Kim Kardashian Crushes Ray J’s RICO Accusations With Legal Threats

Kim Kardashian’s attorney called Ray J’s RICO claims “false and defamatory” and warned that repeating them could lead to defamation lawsuits.

Kardashian Legal Team Demands Retractions Over RICO Allegations

Kim Kardashian responded swiftly after Ray J claimed during a livestream that she and her mother Kris Jenner are under federal investigation for racketeering. Her attorney, Alex Spiro, called the remarks “false and defamatory” and warned that repeating them could lead to legal consequences.

“There is no credible evidence whatsoever to support Ray J’s accusations,” Spiro said in a statement. He added that no law enforcement agency has contacted Kardashian or her family about any criminal matter.

Ray J’s Livestream Claims Spark Legal Pushback

During a September 2025 livestream with Chrisean Rock, Ray J alleged that federal authorities were preparing a RICO case against Kardashian and Jenner. “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy… the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy,” he said, referencing the ongoing federal investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ray J also claimed he was cooperating with federal agents, though he offered no documentation or supporting evidence.

Kardashian Attorney Warns Media Outlets

Spiro urged news platforms to delete any content repeating Ray J’s statements, warning that publishing such claims could qualify as “defamation per se” under California law. He emphasized that the Kardashian family has not been approached by any federal agency regarding criminal activity.

The legal team’s response came as Ray J’s comments circulated widely online. In the livestream and follow-up posts, Ray J encouraged those close to Kardashian to “warn her” about the alleged investigation.

No Federal Charges or Investigations Confirmed

Despite the online speculation, no official documents or credible sources have confirmed any federal probe involving Kardashian, Jenner or any member of their family. As of October 2025, there are no known criminal investigations or charges pending against them.

Kardashian has not personally addressed the claims, but her legal team made its position clear: the accusations are baseless and legally actionable.