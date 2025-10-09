Kneecap Triggered Political Tensions After Government’s Mixed Messages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kneecap became entangled in a Canadian political dispute after officials claimed the group was banned, despite no formal action ever being taken.

Kneecap Entry Dispute Fuels Political Fallout in Canada Over Alleged Ban

Kneecap’s Legal Victory Contradicts Canadian Government’s Claim

Kneecap found itself at the center of a political controversy in Ottawa after Canadian officials publicly claimed the Irish Hip-Hop group was barred from entering the country—despite no formal ban ever being issued.

The Belfast-based trio, known for their politically outspoken lyrics and support for Palestinian causes, was accused in September by Vince Gasparro, parliamentary secretary to the immigration minister, of being “ineligible to enter Canada” due to their alleged endorsement of “political violence.”

But that assertion unraveled quickly. Kneecap’s team denied the claim outright, calling it “wholly untrue and deeply malicious,” and pointed out that no official documentation or notice had ever been received.

UK Court Tossed Terrorism Charge Against Mo Chara

The controversy traces back to a November 2024 performance in London, where group member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh—who performs as Mo Chara—was accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag. Both the United Kingdom and Canada classify Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.

However, a UK court dismissed the terrorism charge in September. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ruled the case “unlawful” and “null” because prosecutors failed to meet the filing deadline.

“This entire process was never about me,” Ó hAnnaidh said outside the courthouse. “It was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up.”

Opposition Demands Answers From Carney Government

The conflicting narratives prompted Melissa Lantsman, deputy leader of the Conservative Party, to call out Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration for what she described as either dishonesty or political retreat.

“Either the parliamentary secretary lied to his constituents and all Canadians knowingly, or the government is cowering now in the face of controversy,” Lantsman said. “But either way, Canadians deserve an answer from a government that has stood on both sides of this issue.”

Kneecap, formed in 2017, performs primarily in Irish Gaelic and has drawn criticism for its vocal support of Palestinians and criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Lawmakers and Advocacy Groups Push for Transparency

NDP MP Jenny Kwan questioned the timing of Gasparro’s statement, which came before the UK court’s ruling. “Canada needs to make sure that such decisions are accountable and that they’re not subject to arbitrary and political weaponization,” she told the National Post.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs had already flagged Kneecap’s planned Canadian tour, issuing an “action alert” in July to pressure the government for clarity on the group’s admissibility.

Immigration Minister Silent on Specifics

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab has refused to comment on Kneecap’s case, citing privacy laws. Her department said individuals can be denied entry for reasons involving “security, human or international rights violations, or criminal activity” but declined to confirm whether any of those applied to the group.

Gasparro, a former media executive who entered Parliament earlier this year, initially stood by his statement but has since redirected all inquiries to the broader government.

Kneecap’s scheduled Canadian shows, including a stop in Toronto, remain canceled. Still, the group maintains that no official ban was ever issued. Their manager emphasized the group’s clean legal record, saying, “Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER.”

As of September 2024, the UK court’s dismissal of the terrorism charge against Ó hAnnaidh remains the only formal legal decision in the matter.