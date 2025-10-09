Lil Durk Calls Out Prosecutors For Withholding Information In Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk accused federal prosecutors of hiding critical evidence in his murder-for-hire case and asked a judge to dismiss the charges or force more disclosure.

Lil Durk Demands Dismissal Of Murder-For-Hire Case Over Lack Of Evidence

Rapper Challenges Prosecutors Over Missing Details

Lil Durk is asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to throw out his murder-for-hire case, arguing that prosecutors have failed to provide the information needed to prepare a proper defense.

The Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, is accused of masterminding a plot to kill a man identified as T.B. in retaliation for the 2020 death of his close associate King Von. Prosecutors allege Durk used encrypted messages and promises of cash or record deals via his Only The Family (OTF) imprint to motivate others to carry out the hit.

Durk’s legal team says the government’s case lacks basic facts and fails to explain how he was involved in the alleged crime.

Defense Says Indictment Is Too Vague To Fight

Attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, Jonathan Brayman and Christy O’Connor filed a motion to dismiss the charges or compel the government to provide a more detailed explanation of its accusations.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill T.B. by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics. When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know,” Findling said.

The indictment claims Durk offered “lucrative music opportunities” and placed a bounty on T.B., but the defense says prosecutors haven’t identified who received those offers, when they were made or what the supposed coded language was.

Shooting Left Quando Rondo’s Cousin Dead

Federal investigators say Durk directed members of his crew to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles in August 2022 to locate and kill T.B. That shooting left Saviay’a Robinson, a cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, dead.

Prosecutors allege Durk arranged for transportation, weapons and disguises to carry out the ambush. However, his lawyers argue there’s no evidence he physically participated in the attack or directly communicated with the alleged shooters.

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt. There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue,” Findling added.

Durk was arrested on October 17, 2024, near Miami International Airport and remains in federal custody. A hearing on the defense’s motion is scheduled for November 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles.