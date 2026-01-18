3 girls rack up a $200 tab at Miami restaurant. Then they ask the server if she takes Apple Pay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘I always ask to make sure I can tap at a restaurant cuz not everywhere takes it.’

A server sent a message via TikTok to a group of girls who attempted to dine and dash.

On Wednesday, Sophia Marie (@imsophiaamarie) posted a TikTok describing her experience with a group of teenage girls attempting to leave the restaurant without paying. “If you are that table that walked out on me last night, this one is for you,” the server began.

According to Marie, the night started uneventfully. Her section was steady, tips were good, and nothing felt off until three girls, who appeared to be around 15 or 16, sat at one of her tables.

What Made This Specific Party So Frustrating?

The table ordered multiple courses and appetizers, far more food than expected for just three people. The server admits she assumed more guests might be joining, but no one ever did. The food arrived, and the girls appeared to enjoy everything.

The bill ended up being around $200, and the girls asked if the restaurant takes Apple Pay. “They ask if we take Apple Pay,” said the server. “We don’t, but we should because every restaurant is taking Apple Pay nowadays. But please be prepared [to pay with card or cash] if you go out to a restaurant.”

Marie mentions that the girls say they are going to get some cash to pay for their meal. “Then, one girl goes to the bathroom right as it’s time to pay, and another one joins her,” she added.

When the server returned a few minutes later, the table was empty. “I go right outside, and I see them booking it. They’re literally walking fast in their little dresses, not even running,” she said.

Her manager called security, who stopped them before they left the property. Shortly after, one of the girls contacted her mother. “So someone’s mom out of the group came and paid for the $200 bill,” the server explained. “She was so mad at them, and she apologized profusely.”

How Common Is Apple Pay? Is It Reliable to Use Apple Pay Universally?

Contactless mobile payments like Apple Pay are increasingly the norm in U.S. restaurants. Roughly half of Americans use Apple Pay in stores and restaurants, and adoption is only growing year-over-year as contactless tech becomes standard on POS systems. Mobile wallets overall make up a majority of in-restaurant payment preferences. Many diners expect digital options, even if a given restaurant doesn’t yet support them.

Apple Pay launched in 2014 and has since become one of the most widely used mobile wallets in the U.S. It is particularly popular among Gen Z and millennials, who are far more likely to rely on phone-based payments over cash or cards. Industry data shows that contactless payments surged after the pandemic, with restaurants rapidly upgrading systems to keep up.

What Are the Consequences of a ‘Dine and Dash’?

Meanwhile, “dine and dash” incidents aren’t as rare as you’d hope. Surveys suggest that about 1 in 20 diners has left a restaurant without paying. Restaurants and bars alike report regular attempts.

Legally, skipping out on a bill is considered theft, and offenders can face criminal charges, fines, restitution, and even jail time depending on local statutes and the amount owed.

Beyond legal consequences, servers are often unfairly caught in the middle. In some states, employers may attempt to dock wages or discipline staff, despite labor laws prohibiting it. Even when a bill is eventually paid, the stress and risk fall disproportionately on workers already operating on thin margins.

AllHipHop reached out to @imsophiaamarie via TikTok direct message for comment. This story will be updated if she responds.