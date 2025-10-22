Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An Atlanta area TikToker says he paid a broker, going by Brightside Moving Group, $1,800 upfront for what he thought was a straightforward $3,800 move to Texas. But things changed quickly after subcontractor Master Movers wrapped and loaded his belongings onto their truck.

“They told us $3,800 to do the whole move,” he said. “Made a list, and all of that good stuff. Then, Brightside and Master Movers—when they came out, they put everything in the road. I said, why did they put everything in the road? They wrapped everything up, insulated everything, and just put it in the road like this. Why didn’t they just put it in the truck? Well, it was a whole plan.”

When he refused to pay the amount, they dumped everything on his lawn and demanded another $4,000 just to bring it back inside his home. His warning on TikTok highlights a surging problem in the moving industry.

Atlanta Man Says Movers Left His Possessions on the Roadside

“My people, be very careful of these companies—these companies that act as though they’re full service, but they’re not,” he warned. “They’re shady. They ain’t slick. They force people to pay thousands of dollars more than they budgeted, so be careful of them. Make a note.”

“Police report, dispute the payment, small claims,” one commenter recommended. “Atlanta is full of nothing but scammers,” said another commenter, echoing many others calling the city similarly derogatory names.

“A moving company ALMOST got me like that,” another recalled. “Sometimes they’ll store your stuff in a warehouse and make you pay extra for them to bring it to you. Never trust these moving companies.”

Some people didn’t have any sympathy. “This is rich [people’s] problems. Poor people move themselves,” one man said.

Similar Complaints About Moving Companies

Hostage load complaints to federal regulators jumped from 364 in 2017 to 932 by mid-2021, according to AARP. Brokers disguise themselves as legit moving companies, then trick customers with lower estimates, and then work with subcontractors who basically extort victims after their possessions are already loaded up. Many people are caught between a rock and a hard place, with few legal options since police treat these situations as civil disputes rather than criminal theft.

The area that people can focus on is the estimation process. The Better Business Bureau states that it is illegal “to charge more than 110% of the estimate before delivering goods, even if there are more than anticipated. If there are extra charges for additional goods, they can only charge an additional amount after delivery and unloading.” So, it doesn’t look like it was legal for the company to ask Biggie D for another $4,000 to complete the move.

The broker is “generally are not able to provide an in-person estimate, which can be an important red flag.” Also, estimates have to be legally based on weights, not volume. So, a moving broker or company cannot eyeball space to be taken up, as is often the case.

There are steps to ensure people don’t get taken advantage of, including checking credentials, insurance, and checking into the U.S. Department of Transportation and Better Business Bureau to ensure a mover is legitimate.

All Hip Hop reached out to @biggie.d8 via TikTok for comment.