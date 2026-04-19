North Carolina woman goes on first date with Hispanic man to his company party. Everyone’s talking about her in Spanish—then she pulls an Uno Reverse: ‘Whole vibe switches’

A North Carolina woman recounts a first date with a man to a Christmas party where everyone’s talking about her in Spanish—that is, until they learn she is fluent in the language.

TikTok creator Christi (@notchristiraia) posted a video with her dating horror story on March 11. “I was recently asked what my worst dating story was, and I realized I have quite a few,” she says to start the video. “I want to talk about the worst first date that I’ve ever been on. It was the first date that I went on in Charlotte.”

Christi, who is Puerto Rican and Argentinian and speaks fluent Spanish, explains that this happened in 2022. She says she had been chatting with a Latino man on a dating app for a few weeks when he invited her to a Christmas party. She accepted.

How This Spanish-Speaking North Carolina Woman Pulled an Uno Reverse

Unfortunately, Christi didn’t have a great time at the party. That’s because, she says, everyone in the room appeared to assume she only spoke English.

“And every single person in the room is talking about me, not realizing I know Spanish,” she recalls. “I’m super uncomfortable because everyone is talking to each other in Spanish, and I’m observing, but I’m not really talking to anyone.”

Even one of her date’s ex-girlfriends is there, and she also speaks about Christi in Spanish to other people within earshot. Christi says the passive aggressiveness continued until her date revealed to everyone that she does, in fact, speak Spanish.

“Whole vibe switches,” she says. “Everyone now realizes the white girl they’ve been talking about for the last two hours knows what they’ve been saying about her. Now everyone’s being nice to me now.”

Everyone can tell that Christi is uncomfortable, and her date offers to take her back to his place so that they can listen to some records. But on the way, he gets a phone call and says one of his friends was going through a breakup. He asks if she minds if they stop by the friend’s house. Christi agrees.

Except that when they showed up at the place, it turned out to be an illicit substance deal, Christi says. And not only that, but her date spent the next hour or so using the substance with his friend. Eventually, Christi and her date leave, and she tells him she needs to go home.

“I immediately block his number because what the [expletive] did I just witness?” she says.

Viewers React to the North Carolina Woman’s Dating Horror Story

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to Christi’s dating horror story.

“All you had to say was Charlotte and I knew this story was about to be atrocious,” said one viewer.

“Make a series, I’m here for it,” said a second viewer.

“That’s not cool and wild,” a third person said.

Is Dating in Charlotte Really That Bad?

According to Axios Charlotte, the city’s dating scene is currently a bit difficult to navigate thanks to the ubiquity of dating apps and a large number of new people in the area without roots. The report cites a WalletHub analysis that ranked Charlotte 130 out of 180 cities in terms of desirability for singles.

A Reddit user posted a thread to r/Charlotte three years ago asking for advice on how to navigate the scene. One person said, “I never had a harder time dating than when I moved to Charlotte. In my experience, it just seemed like nobody actually wants to date. If I had any tips, I would say that it’s a numbers game.”

A second person said, “The severe aversion to monogamy and commitment is what I’ve experienced here too. What’s the deal with that? I’ve lived in several different places in four different states and I’ve never experienced a dating scene like this.”

Someone else said, “My advice is if you’re looking for a casual relationship, the apps are OK. If you’re looking for love, pursue your own goals and aspirations and one day you will organically find what you are looking for.”

AllHipHop contacted Christi via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We will update this story if she responds.