President Trump Mixes Politics With Hip-Hop And Gets Everyone Talking

Donald Trump layered his border speech over a Dr. Dre beat and the internet couldn’t decide if it was satire or strategy.

Donald Trump’s Remix Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump dropped a political remix that collided Hip-Hop and Capitol Hill, and the internet didn’t know what to do with it. The former president shared a video on Truth Social featuring his border security remarks laid over the instrumental from Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode.” The mashup quickly gained traction online, drawing reactions ranging from amused to baffled.

In the clip, Trump declares, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation… we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” As the applause kicks in, so does the iconic beat produced by Dr. Dre and originally featuring Snoop Dogg.

Hip-Hop Meets Politics

The track, which has amassed over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify, served as the backdrop to Trump’s critique of immigration policy. The video’s production mimicked the energy of a campaign rally crossed with a mixtape drop, complete with a cheering crowd and dramatic music cues.

Online reactions were mixed. Some users laughed at the absurdity, others questioned the legality of using the beat without permission, and a few called the move “kinda genius.” Regardless of opinion, the clip achieved its goal—viral attention.

Social Media Strategy Behind the Scenes

This isn’t Trump’s first time using short-form video to drive engagement. His campaign has leaned into TikTok-style content to connect with younger voters and bypass traditional media. A Bloomberg report detailed how these clips are a core part of his digital strategy heading into the 2024 election.

Trump has also made efforts to align with Hip-Hop culture, inviting performers to energize his rallies and referencing rap music in his messaging. The remix video fits into that broader approach—blending pop culture with political messaging to keep his name circulating online.

Viral Politics in the 2024 Campaign

As the 2024 election cycle intensifies, Trump’s team continues to prioritize content that resonates on social platforms. The remix wasn’t just a one-off stunt—it’s part of a calculated effort to dominate timelines and shape conversations.

The video was posted to Truth Social earlier this week and has since been shared widely across other platforms, continuing to draw attention as the campaign season heats up.