Beyoncé set social media ablaze with a new video promoting her Cecréd haircare line, featuring a snippet of her 2014 hit “Feeling Myself” with Nicki Minaj—reigniting tensions between their fiercely loyal fanbases, the BeyHive and the Barbz.

Late Wednesday night, the superstar songstress shared a video revealing that Cecréd will launch exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores on April 6.

However, the post prompted intense debate on social media amid speculation about the closeness of their relationship. Heated discussions erupted on X (Twitter) as both fanbases weighed in on the commercial.

“beyhive having meltdowns on the timeline cuz Beyoncé used a nicki song for her Ad,” a Nicki Minaj fan page shared.

“Notice Nicki’s voice is NOWHERE on that commercial,” another person wrote. “Remember Beyonce owns HER MASTERS… This ain’t a group project lol. Beynika been 6 feet under.”

However, others remained neutral, arguing that Minaj’s issue is with JAY-Z, not his wife.

“It’s crazy that people from BOTH SIDES are making think pieces abt a ad using a collaboration,” a third user noted. “Like Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj has no issue with each other, Beyoncé don’t have to use Feeling Myself to sell and neither does Nicki so wtv y’all talking is dumb ass truly.”

Beyoncé Fans Accuse Nicki Minaj Of Shading Singer Amid JAY-Z Criticism

It’s not the first time the BeyHive and the Barbz have clashed over the icons’ social media posts.

Last year, Beyoncé fans accused Nicki Minaj of throwing shade at the singer after she posted a cryptic tweet just as Bey was promoting her new whiskey, SirDavis.

The coincidental timing of the posts sparked controversy online, with Barbz accusing Beyoncé of attempting to divert attention from Nicki Minaj’s comments criticizing JAY-Z over the Super Bowl headliner.

However, Minaj emphatically denied the rumors, insisting, “This is an absolute lie.”

Despite her comments about JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have enjoyed a good relationship over the years, collaborating on “Flawless (Remix)” and “Feeling Myself” in 2014.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, Beyoncé sent Minaj a heartfelt handwritten note, thanking her for the Pink Friday Nails gift and further proving that there’s no bad blood between them.