Bhad Bhabie Flexes $80M OnlyFans Earnings Amid Feud With Alabama Barker 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie is back with her boyfriend and is stunning on Alabama Barker, flexing her alleged eight-figure OnlyFans earnings.

Bhad Bhabie has revealed her staggering OnlyFans earnings while flexing on Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama amid their ongoing feud over the former’s boyfriend and child’s father Le Vaughn.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker lashed out at the 18-year-old in a scathing rant on her Instagram Story Sunday night (December 29).

Bhad Bhabie claimed Barker idolizes her and only wants Le Vaughn to spite her. She insisted that while Barker “had him for a moment” he’s hers for life.

“That little girl wanna b me so bad,” Bhad Bhabie wrote before adding Barker would “definitely” start an OnlyFans to imitate her.

She also alleged Barker sent her a cease and desist, but denied “defamation or cyber bullying,” claiming everything she said about her was true.

Bhab Bhabie went on to taunt Barker, claiming the teen is in “daddy’s pockets” while boasting about her alleged OnlyFans earnings.

“I’m 80 million in,” she wrote. “How bout you baby?”

Bhad Bhabie Reportedly Earned $1M In First Six Hours On OnlyFans

The 21-year-old joined the platform just six days after turning 18 and claimed she made $1 million in her first six hours. Earlier this year, it was reported she had earned $57 million since 2021.

If Bhad Bhabie is to be believed, she has earned an astonishing $23 million on OnlyFans since July.

While she may be raking in millions, Bhad Bhabie’s love life continues to be toxic. She previously accused Le Vaughn of assaulting her, posting gruesome photos of her alleged injuries.

Barker also accused Le Ve Vaughn of assaulting her with a bottle but Bhad Bhabie claims she’s lying.

“She admitted to a mutual friend that she lied about Lv hitting her with a bottle,” Bhad Bhabie wrote. “She’s the only one making up lies.”

Despite all the drama and abuse allegations, Bhad Bhabie plans to grow her family with Le Vaugh. She recently revealed their plans to have more children once she completes her cancer treatments.