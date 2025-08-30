Daz Dillinger Exploded On Death Row & Branded Snoop Dogg “Snoop Knight”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daz Dillinger Vs. Snoop Dogg?

Daz Dillinger does not just throw shade, he throws bullets—literally. The Dogg Pound vet hit Instagram with a wild image of a Death Row Records logo riddled with gun holes! And get this… he even called Snoop Dogg “Snoop Knight.” What the…

Let’s remember these guys are supposed to be family. Tha Dogg Pound and Snoop were instrumental in Death Row’s rise, putting the West Coast on the throne. So this feels wrong. It feels like watching your uncles fight at the barbecue when you just came for a plate.

“F## DEATHROW RECORDS SINCERELY YOURS CUZZN DAZ 💥SNOOP KNIGHT💥

NEW ALBUM Retaliation, Revenge, and Get Back 3 💥9-11-25 on all platforms FUCKEM”

The fans aren’t having it either. Comments under Daz’s post were filled with people begging him to chill. Folks are like, “These guys came up together, they’re historic, and now they’re beefing?” Nobody wants this. This is in the comments over and over.

So why is Daz aiming at Death Row? He’s got a new album cooking and we know controversy sells. But is there a hint of jealousy? D Smoke made a big reveal recently. The Inglewood rapper announced a partnership with Death Row under Snoop. It doesn’t look like a full signing. That could that have ruffled Daz’s feathers.

Death Row isn’t the same label it was 30 years ago. Snoop’s running it differently, with more modern plays. But OGs gotta eat too. Why would he do this? Daz has been positioned to win for a very long time. Snoop is a part of the reason we know his name.

Whether this is promo for Daz’s project or real-life beef, it’s messy. And if Snoop really is “Snoop Knight” in his eyes…that’s a very loaded statement

Stay tuned, because this one feels far from over.