Snoop Dogg & D Smoke Announce Death Row Records Partnership With Tour

D Smoke made a huge move and joined forces with the Snoop Dogg-owned Death Row Records. The pair confirmed this exciting new partnership with a joint post on Instagram.
The pair have had long-standing ties going back to 2019’s Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. Snoop was a judge and D Smoke emerged victorious in rap contest. The Inglewood native used the prize money to finish his Grammy Award-nominated debut Black Habits.
Smoke’s decision to align with Death Row is a bold move in an era of no rules and chaos.
Smoke hasn’t been idle, even thought it has been over three years since his last album. He landed a role on Paramount Plus’ Mayor of Kingstown. Now he has Wake Up Supa on the horizon with the accompanying tour.
The Wake Up Supa Tour kicks off October 28 in Vancouver and will travel through major North American markets like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto and Chicago. It wraps on November 24.
D Smoke 2025 Wake Up Supa Tour Dates
- 10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
- 10/29 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
- 10/30 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
- 11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
- 11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
- 11/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
- 11/08 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
- 11/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
- 11/11 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
- 11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
- 11/14 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House
- 11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
- 11/17 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
- 11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- 11/20 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
- 11/22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
- 11/23 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
- 11/24 — Chicago, IL @ Metro