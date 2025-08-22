Snoop Dogg & D Smoke Announce Death Row Records Partnership With Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D Smoke announced his album Wake Up Supa, a national tour, and a new partnership with Death Row Records during his Power 106 freestyle.

D Smoke made a huge move and joined forces with the Snoop Dogg-owned Death Row Records. The pair confirmed this exciting new partnership with a joint post on Instagram.

The pair have had long-standing ties going back to 2019’s Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. Snoop was a judge and D Smoke emerged victorious in rap contest. The Inglewood native used the prize money to finish his Grammy Award-nominated debut Black Habits.

Smoke’s decision to align with Death Row is a bold move in an era of no rules and chaos.

Smoke hasn’t been idle, even thought it has been over three years since his last album. He landed a role on Paramount Plus’ Mayor of Kingstown. Now he has Wake Up Supa on the horizon with the accompanying tour.

The Wake Up Supa Tour kicks off October 28 in Vancouver and will travel through major North American markets like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto and Chicago. It wraps on November 24.

10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/29 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/30 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/08 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

11/11 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

11/14 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House

11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/17 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/20 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/23 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

11/24 — Chicago, IL @ Metro