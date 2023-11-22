Did Lil Durk React To Being Left Off Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” Single?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Some online fans believe the Chicago native subtly addressed the situation.

A new collaboration by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign made its way to the internet this week. Many rap fans expected to hear Lil Durk on “Vultures” which does feature fellow Chicago native Bump J.

Apparently, Lil Durk did appear on the track when it first premiered on the Power 92 radio station last week. However, the streaming service version of “Vultures” that arrived on November 21 omitted Durkio’s alleged verse.

As of press time, neither Kanye West nor Ty Dolla $ign offered an explanation for the apparent change to the song. Some of Durk’s social media followers believe the Almost Healed album creator may have addressed the situation though.

“Be lucky, I’m humble, look at it as your blessing,” read a message on Lil Durk’s Instagram Story. While the 31-year-old rapper did not directly mention “Vultures,” the November 21 post sparked speculation that it was a response to the online conversation about the record.

Lil Durk also shared another Instagram Story. That post centered around a photo of the Islamic holy book the Qur’an. The caption of his second Instagram Story simply read, “Been back to myself no distractions.”

Almost Healed hit DSPs on May 26, 2023. Lil Durk’s eighth studio LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 125,000 first-week units. The project hosted the Top 5 single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

Kanye West has not released a full-length project since facing widespread backlash for making anti-semitic comments in 2022. His Donda album dropped in August 2021 with Donda 2 arriving the following February.

Both Kanye West and Lil Durk contributed to 2022’s “Hot S###” by Cardi B. Additionally, Durk did make it onto several songs with Ty Dolla $ign. For example, “My Friends” came out in October 2022.

The two performers have other collaborations together – like “Breather” and “Double R” – as well. Ty Dolla $ign’s album discography contains the Featuring Ty Dolla Sign studio LP from 2020.