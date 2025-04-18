Doechii Breaks Out Even More With “Anxiety” Visuals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii’s “Anxiety” has become an undeniable force online in 2025. The breakout single, which has sparked a wave of over 1.8 million TikTok videos, is at the center of a viral dance trend loosely inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s debut episode. The challenge has been picked up by everyone from the cast of The White Lotus to Will Smith himself. Even Sesame Street joined the wave! WOW.

But the momentum isn’t stopping there. The newly released official music video adds even more fuel to the blaze. Set inside a chaotic house, the visual features Doechii navigating a maze of expressive choreography. Sharp-eyed fans will notice a nod to Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” the song Doechii samples in “Anxiety.” Her background characters sport the same iconic body-paint design made famous in the 2011 video.

The video also has a deeply personal layer, as a Doechii recreates her childhood bedroom. This is the same place she recorded the original version of “Anxiety” back in 2019. On top of that, her real-life twin sisters make appearances throughout the video! Now, they look like the eerie twins from The Shining, but that is another story.

“Anxiety” is a cultural statement and Doechii’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

