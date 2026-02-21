Erykah Badu Left Fans Wondering What Happened To The Alchemist Album

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu’s collaboration with The Alchemist generated massive anticipation before quietly slipping into uncertainty.

Let’s talk about it.

What happened to the Erykah Badu and The Alchemist album? Because last year it felt like we were on the brink of something special. I’m talking about a generational link-up. The queen of cosmic soul meets arguably the most surgical producer walking around in Hip-Hop right now. That’s not hype. That’s facts.

And then… nothing.

I take that back…we got this:

We know there was a fan listening session, a curated situation. The phones locked down so there is no evidence. It was just people who were there and people who weren’t. And if you weren’t, you were out of luck.

But, here is a snippet…

Now here’s where the rumor mill starts doing jumping jacks. One of the loudest whispers is that the response from her fan base wasn’t exactly electric and the brakes got tapped. That’s possible. Erykah Badu does not move unless she feels it spiritually. If the energy isn’t aligned, she’ll recalibrate. She’s built her career on instinct and she trusts it.

But let’s be clear. Neither Badu nor Alchemist has said a word about shelving anything. No confirmation. No denial. Just radio silence.

Oh wait, there was this:

There are other rumors floating around too…messy stuff. I’m not even going there right now. Because without receipts, that’s just noise.

What we do know is this: Alchemist does not attach his name to mid. And Badu is not releasing anything she doesn’t believe in. So if it’s paused, it’s intentional. If it’s being reworked, it’s probably getting fine-tuned into something better.

And honestly? Maybe we were just too thirsty. The idea alone felt like a masterpiece waiting to happen. We projected greatness before hearing a single official record.

Meanwhile, I have been enjoying new energy from artists like Jill Scott and hoping Badu would step right in with her own offering. That hasn’t happened yet.

We wait.

Because if it drops, it drops when she says it’s right. And if it never drops, that’s her call too. But don’t think for a second the culture isn’t watching. When Erykah Badu makes a move, it’s never random.

Stay tuned.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images