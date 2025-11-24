JT Told Cold Crowd She Was Done Performing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

JT got tired and said she’s finished performing after a botched show.

JT from City Girls might be tapping out of the music game… at least for now.

Word is JT hit the stage recently and the crowd just wasn’t rocking with her. Not a little bit. Not at all. She tried everything to pull them in. She talked to them. She joked with them. She even revealed her age, saying she’s 33 (in December) and “one of y’all,” hoping the audience would warm up. But none of it moved the room.

JT gives up on her already dead music career after the audience failed to sing any of her songs at a recent concert.



"I'm done, I'm doing no more shows"



This is quite shocking because her Twitter audience said she's bigger than Cardi B in real life. What happened? pic.twitter.com/O89sOrI0Q0 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 24, 2025

At one point, she admitted she doesn’t even know what “category” she fits in anymore. And after trying to win them over to no avail, she finally gave up, walked off, and reportedly said she’s done performing.

Now, before anybody tries to run with that, let’s keep it real. I don’t believe she’s truly quitting music. It sounds more like frustration meeting a bad environment. That show was full of legacy acts, artists with decades of history. That crowd came for nostalgia, not new energy. Wrong place, wrong time, wrong demographic.

And honestly, the City Girls haven’t been the City Girls in a minute anyway. One wrapped up in that Diddy mess, the other dating an “interesting” dude, and the momentum just fell apart. Individually, nobody’s checking for solo dominance. Together, though? That was the magic. That was the formula.

JT is talented, she’s strikingly beautiful, and she has star presence. But she needs to be in front of her own audience and back in the booth with Young Miami. That’s where the power is. That’s where the checks are. That’s where the love is.

This video is tough to watch, no question. But quitting? She’ll calm down. She’ll regroup. She’ll be back on a stage where the crowd actually came to see her.

Because being placed on a bill full of legends will have anybody feeling overlooked.