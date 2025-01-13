Kendrick Lamar Rumored To Join Pusha T & No Malice On Upcoming Clipse Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar fans are going wild over a rumor the Compton MC is set to join Pusha T and No Malice on the upcoming Clipse album.

On Sunday (January 12), a TikTok user shared a theory after posting a video featuring a snippet of a track Pusha T previewed at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut in 2023. TikTok subsequently removed the sound due to a Universal Music Group copyright violation.

Pusha T & Malice walking the LV runway for Pharrell’s new menswear collection to their new (rebuttal) track is a monumental moment. pic.twitter.com/MHPSf2utrb — Josh Bhagratie (@JBhagratie) June 21, 2023

According to the creator, the removal notice stated the track was titled “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The duo is gearing up to drop their first project, produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, following a 15-year hiatus. Last August, Pusha T revealed the Clips album was finished save for one special feature, which many at the time believed was either Kendrick Lamar or JAY-Z.

The fevered speculation began last week when a Hip-Hop blog page shared a side-by-side image of some clips alongside a dot. Now, fans are convinced K. Dot is on the album, intensifying the anticipation for the long-awaited project, especially given Lamar and King Push’s highly publicized feuds with Drake.

Pusha T confirmed the album was “done” during an interview with AllHipHop last October.

“We just [handling] all the logistics right now,” he explained to Chuck Creekmur. “It’s ready. So, as soon as it’s ready, y’all getting it. That’s it.”

Malice added, “It’s time. The album is ready. The album is right. I feel it’s something that Hip-Hop has been missing. And we got it, so we ready.”

Pusha T Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake

Meanwhile, Pusha T recently voiced his opinion on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s battle.

“I think that Kendrick is a lyricist and a lyricist that talks to your soul,” Pusha explained. “Like, you can be clever … you can say cute things, you can do things in cadences, and so on and so forth, right, but the truth really hurts, and the truth, I mean, the truth like cuts deep.”

He repeated his assertion that K. Dot won the battle and addressed the fallout, including Drake’s recent lawsuits.

“I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul,” he added. “I believe that, and I believe that’s, you know, that would cause you to tap out, that’ll cause you to sue, that’ll cause you to do a lot of things. It’s crazy.”

The upcoming Clipse album has no release date as yet. However, Pusha recently cleared his Instagram grid, and fans believe the project is imminent.