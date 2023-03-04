Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Knowing screenshots exist, why would the Grammy Award-winning rapper do this if he didn’t want the attention?

Celebrities are weird, man. They just are. Exhibit A: Doja Cat. Exhibit B: Lil Nas X, who decided to take a mirror selfie with his e#### ding-a-ling centerstage—and post it. Knowing screenshots exist, why would the Grammy Award-winning rapper do this if he didn’t want it to go viral? Unfortunately for him, it didn’t seem to make much of a splash. A quick search on Twitter pulls up one recent post from someone who simply wanted to know why it looks so “small.”

In any event, here it is. Not sure what the big deal is. We’ve seen way worse before. Who remembers, let’s see, the alleged Dave East penis leak? Nelly? Lil Fizz? Big Sean? Nick Cannon? Yella Beezy? Soulja Boy? The list goes on. And these photos didn’t come with underwear.

Lil Nas X isn’t the first and won’t be the last to post a salacious photo. You can find one on Instagram any minute of any day.