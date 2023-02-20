Doja Cat Asks Her Followers If They Want To “F**k” Her Foot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Several internet personalities responded to the “Say So” hitmaker.

Doja Cat is known for being a very eccentric entertainer. The Planet Her album creator once again garnered various reactions from social media users after posting a sexually explicit question on Twitter.

“Does anyone wanna come over and f### my foot?” asked Doja Cat on Sunday night. That February 19 tweet collected over 30,000 likes, 2000 retweets, and 2000 replies.

Dream, the YouTuber/Twitch streamer with nearly 6 million Twitter followers, commented, “Only One Of Them?” Impaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak responded, “Down but can you grab food tho?”

Two days earlier, Doja Cat randomly tweeted, “Fart in my c###.” That four-word post even got a response from XVideos, one of the world’s most visited pornographic websites.

does anyone wanna come over and f### my foot? — fart (@DojaCat) February 20, 2023

down but can you grab food tho — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) February 20, 2023

Only One Of Them ? — Dream (@Dream) February 20, 2023

Doja Cat Had To Deal With An Internet Scandal In The Past

In 2020, Doja found herself in the social media hot seat when the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty began trending on Twitter. Critics accused the Los Angeles native of sharing sexually-suggestive content with white supremacists in Tinychat forums.

“I learned that there are racist people who come in and out of the chat. They happen, then they’re banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacist chat room – I don’t understand it in any way,” said Doja Cat at the time.

She added, “There was a time where I was a mod and I was able to ban people for actions like that or harassing women… I’ve seen it and I know I’ve been targeted by it, and I know that it’s controllable. But the narrative that it’s a white supremacist chat is completely incorrect. It’s absolutely, 100% f###### incorrect.”

Despite Calls For Cancellation, Doja Continues To Find Success In The Music Industry

Doja Cat’s Tinychat controversy did not stop her momentum as a rising music act. The RCA recording artist went on to release Planet Her in 2021. The album hosted the Top 5 hit single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

“Kiss Me More” won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Doja Cat earned eight nominations for that year’s ceremony, including Planet Her scoring an Album Of The Year nod.

Planet Her spent 85 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart after peaking at No. 2 in July 2021. The “Say So” single featuring Nicki Minaj off the Hot Pink project made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 rankings. Doja Cat has 21 career entries on that chart.