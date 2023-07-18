Metro Boomin Just Might Save Nicki Minaj Fans From New Music Drought

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Metro Boomin and Nicki Minaj collab might just bring “Barbie,” and “Spideman,” fans together.

Nicki Minaj’s fans may be in for a treat amid her months-long album delay thanks to Metro Boomin. The multi-platinum producer has been web-slinging his way from within the Spider-Verse into the realm of all things Barbie by championing the Queen of da Barbz to cook up with him.

“Let’s make more [fire emojis],” Metro Boomin tweeted at Nicki Minaj seemingly out of nowhere on Monday (July 17).

While it appears Minaj is unaware of the request for her presence, as it most likely has subsided on her timeline under a sea of pink-tinged Barbie-related mentions, Young Metro’s persistence is bound to catch her eyes. But just how likely is it that the Atlanta native can reach the veteran New York rapper before she enters a reclusive spell? Breaking it down, the odds appear in his favor.

Metro’s most recent beaconing call to the Queen lyricist follows his inclusion of her bars on Young Thug’s chart-disrupting BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album via the Juice WRLD-assisted record “Money.” Nicki Minaj also just came through for Lil Uzi Vert for his colossal Pink Tape album cut, “Endless Fashion.”

The rapport between the pair is also already there, considering Metro Boomin showed out alongside Zaytoven in 2014 on the track “Want Some More,” which notably features lyrics from Metro’s iconic producer tag embedded within the chorus of the record—which lives on Nicki Minaj’s album The Pinkprint.

In essence, leaving Metro Boomin in charge of deliverables in the form of new music from Nicki Minaj for the masses might be our best bet. Even in spite of her bombshell announcement late last month that her Pink Friday 2 album will now arrive in November.

Barbz, y’all go do your thing, now.