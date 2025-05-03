Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Rumors Are Back Like “Sinners” In IMAX

Michael B. Jordan may be circling back to Lori Harvey as dating rumors spark fresh debate on their past, timing, and possible reconciliation.

OK, here we go. I try to keep the rumors closer to reality than fiction, but this one right here is something I can’t skip.

Word on the street is that Michael B. Jordan might be reconnecting with his former boo Lori Harvey. Yep, she’s the daughter of Steve Harvey and a major influencer in her own right.

They broke up a while ago and went their separate ways. Michael B. Jordan continued leveling up—he’s now a megastar leading multiple movie franchises. And let’s just go ahead and forget Fantastic Four ever happened and skip straight to Sinners, the hit movie everyone’s locked into right now!

Now, this might just be gossip with no real roots—but Lori Harvey’s name has popped back up right alongside Michael’s in the rumor mill. And people are whispering about a possible reconciliation between the two. I’ve got to admit… the public isn’t exactly cheering this on. A lot of folks are saying Michael B. Jordan deserves better, and that Lori is only circling back because his star is burning even brighter these days. Even some of Lori’s own followers don’t seem excited about this reunion becoming reality.

Lori Harvey is definitely among Hollywood’s elite right now, although why exactly is up for debate. No doubt she’s stunning, but she’s also incredibly calculated and savvy. Case in point: if you want to date her, you’ve got to sign an NDA just to be in her orbit. Now, I get protecting your privacy, but that level of secrecy is wild—even by celebrity standards.

Anyway, these two were giving “couple goals” for about a year and a half before they split. They both seemed heartbroken afterward, which made it even weirder. It’s been said they couldn’t agree on what their future looked like—probably meaning marriage, even though no one has outright confirmed that.

Recently, Michael B. Jordan spoke to GQ about his dating life, and he kept it vague but classy. “I’m trying to do my best,” he said. He also mentioned how timing in relationships can make all the difference—how the right person at the wrong time still leads to a loss.

So, this might just be one of those stories we’ve got to watch unfold in real time. But just for the record—Lori Harvey was the last public relationship Michael B. Jordan had.

By the way, Sinners is still going strong and being re-added in 70MM IMAX across the nation! So exciting!