SIGNS: New Hampshire Mother Fatally Shoots 3-Year-Old Son Then Herself

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Autopsies conducted on Friday (May 9) determined that both died from single gunshot wounds to the head.

A 26-year-old mother and her three-year-old son were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Pembroke, New Hampshire home early Friday morning (May 9), in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a 911 call at the residence on Pembroke Hill Road around 1 a.m., where a witness reported hearing two gunshots before discovering Julia Byrne and her son, Blake Byrne, injured in an upstairs bedroom.

Julia Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene, while Blake was transported to Concord Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Autopsies conducted on Friday determined that both died from single gunshot wounds to the head. The medical examiner has ruled Blake’s death a homicide, while the manner of Julia Byrne’s death is still pending.

Officials have stated that there’s no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is in its early stages. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is leading the inquiry, treating the incident as a possible murder-suicide involving the two residents of the home.

Byrne’s social media featured joyful images of her and her young son enjoying outdoor activities like hikes and picnics. Authorities have not disclosed any information about what may have led to the tragic incident. Alongside these happy moments, Byrne also posted candidly about her mental health struggles and the difficulties she faced as a mother.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice announced that an investigation is underway into the deaths, but emphasized that there’s currently no threat to the broader community in connection with the incident.

Neighbor Ryan Demers, who has lived nearby for two years, told the Concord Monitor he didn’t know the family and rarely saw anyone at the house, noting they mostly kept to themselves.

Byrne’s social media indicates she enlisted in the US Army in 2018. It’s unclear if she was still enlisted at the time of her death.