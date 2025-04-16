SIGNS: Declassified CIA Documents Claim Aliens Turned 23 Soviet Soldiers Into Stone Poles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The document details a 1993 incident in which 23 soldiers were allegedly turned to stone by aliens!

A declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report about an alleged violent UFO encounter decades ago just landed on our desk,

In the chilling document declassified and made available to the public by the CIA, a translated Soviet-era investigation details an extraterrestrial encounter that allegedly left dozens of soldiers obliterated in a remote Siberian military training ground.

The document, originally composed in the early 90s and only recently declassified, reads more like the premise of a science fiction thriller than an official intelligence assessment. But its implications are deadly serious.

According to the report, the incident began when a low-flying unidentified object appeared above a military unit. The craft was described as a “low-flying saucer” that suddenly hovered above a group of soldiers during a routine training exercise. It wasn’t long before panic set in. Soldiers instinctively fired surface-to-air missiles, striking the object and causing it to crash.

Then the unthinkable happened.

After the UFO was downed, the document claims that “five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes got out.”

Their arrival was brief and catastrophic. One surviving soldier recounted that the beings “merged into a single object which acquired a spherical shape.” Moments later, that shape “began to buzz and hiss sharply, and then exploded with a bright light.”

The explosion had devastating consequences. “Twenty-three soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into stone poles,” the document states. Two others who stood in the shadows survived, and it was their testimony that found its way into this declassified report.

A senior KGB official allegedly confirmed the incident had been archived with a note.

“If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” the KGB official remarked.

The CIA document does not offer independent verification but includes the Soviet account in full, underscoring the agency’s interest in monitoring foreign research into unexplained aerial phenomena.

While the document ends with skepticism—suggesting it could be based on “fantasy information”—its preservation within CIA archives reveals that even the most fantastic stories were deemed worthy of record. Whether true or not, the narrative paints a haunting picture of military confrontation with unknown entities.

This report joins a growing collection of declassified CIA and FBI files that have added weight to long-standing theories of extraterrestrial contact. From Air Force pilots tracking anomalous objects on radar to memos describing craft recovery efforts, the breadth of official documentation suggests a coordinated effort to suppress the truth.

