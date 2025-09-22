SIGNS: NYC Teacher’s Aide Fired For Freak Offs With Student During Lunch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ocean Valentine was fired after investigators uncovered repeated sexual encounters with a student during school hours in Manhattan.

Ocean Valentine was working at Urban Assembly Early College High School of Emergency Medicine when she kicked off a totally inappropriate fling with a teenage student back in May 2022.

She was 22. He was 17. And they weren’t exactly hiding what they were up to.

According to an official report, it all started when Valentine told the student she was active on Instagram. He hit her up, they swapped numbers, and things escalated fast.

The student told investigators that they had sex at his parents’ crib during lunch breaks, while school was still going on. It wasn’t just a one-time thing either. It happened at least three times during school hours.

Then there was another hookup at Shark’s pool club for his 18th birthday.

The whole thing blew up when a female classmate saw some wild texts and a hotel receipt on the guy’s phone. A school staffer overheard her talking about “staff members having sex with students” and flagged it.

Valentine was yanked from the school, suspended without pay, and eventually fired. Her salary was supposed to be $34,415 in 2023, but she only pocketed $15,250 before getting the boot.

Between 2018 and 2024, over 100 school employees in New York City have been accused of hooking up with students, per reports.

Meanwhile, the same school is now digging into another case involving a male staffer who allegedly had sexual contact with a female student and jacked $5,000 from her.