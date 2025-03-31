Trick Trick Goes On Transphobic Tirade During Heated Argument With Gay Man

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Detroit rapper’s scathing rant follows his appearance with Donald Trump during his presidential campaign last year.

Detroit rapper Trick Trick made waves on social media after a clip from his recent interview capturing a fiery tirade against transgender people quickly went viral and spiraled into chaos.

Trick Trick delivered the rant during his recent appearance on the alternative, conservative leaning platform No B####### News Hour. In the nearly four-minute clip circulating from his interview, Trick Trick wasted no time diving into his controversial views, attacking transgender athletes and educators with unfiltered aggression. As a result, he became enthralled into an argument with one of the other guest’s on the show.

“We got men beating the s### out of women in women’s sports and this, it was perfectly g###### legal,” Trick Trick declared.

Trick Trick goes off and gets in a heated argument with a gay man after being called out for transphobic remarks.



Trick Trick then turned his attention to schools, ranting, “We got transgenders or transistors or whatever the f### they are coming in schools talking to children. What the f### is you doing talking to these babies about what? What are you? What the f###?”

His frustration only grew as he questioned the state of American society.

“How the f### did we get here?” he questioned rhetorically. “At this point, America, we got a g###### problem.”

As Trick Trick clashed with another guest, the conversation quickly took a tense turn when he was pressed on his inflammatory statements.

“I don’t give a f### about all that cuz,” he erupted, “He asked you a question about something else. You ain’t got to come back.”

His impatience mounted as he struggled to keep his composure.

“He’s still f###### talking,” he said. “I’m not here to talk to him bro. I’m here to talk to you.”

The discussion grew even more chaotic, as Trick Trick became increasingly agitated, shutting down any pushback over the transphobic rhetoric he was spewing. He then took aim at his critics, dismissing their concerns about his scathing rant.

“Who the f### made you the moral authority over how any-f######-body talk dog?” he questioned. “Where the f### do you get your positioning to tell anybody how to talk? I’ll wait.”

The interview ultimately devolved into a shouting match, with Trick Trick growing increasingly frustrated and nearly walking off set multiple times.

“You don’t get to tell me how to think you don’t get to tell me how to talk,” he said. “You don’t know nothing about me. You stated that from the beginning. So at this point yeah, you started wrong.”

His closing remarks were just as erratic, referencing Ukraine in a baffling attempt to shift the focus. As far as the bigger picture, Trick Trick’s comments follow Hip-Hop artists such as Janelle Monáe and Doechii calling out Donald Trump over his policies which strip transgender individuals of their gender rights. Trick Trick notoriously appeared alongside Trump on his campaign trail last year after he made an appearance at one of his rallies last October.