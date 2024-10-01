Wack 100 Predicts RICO Charges For Yo Gotti After Young Dolph Murder Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 warned Yo Gotti to “say your prayers,” sharing his belief that the CMG founder is being investigated over Young Dolph’s murder.

Wack 100 believes Yo Gotti is under investigation, and it won’t be long before the feds close in on the CMG record label founder over alleged ties to Young Dolph’s murder.

The longtime music manager never shies away from sharing his thoughts on trending Hip-Hop topics while on Clubhouse. During a recent chat, Wack 100 shared his theory that Yo Gotti could be in legal hot water.

“Yo Gotti, say your prayers,” Wack began. “You better say your prayers.”

Wack referenced recent testimony from Cornelius Smith, one of the three men charged with Young Dolph’s 2021 murder. Smith claimed that he shot the rapper to collect a $100,000 hit put out by Yo Gotti’s late brother, CMG executive Big Jook. He also admitted that someone at CMG paid $50,000 for his attorney.

When the prosecutor said to Smith, “There’s no question that the money was for services rendered, specifically killing Dolph,” Smith replied, “Basically.”

One of Young Dolph's alleged killers testified that someone from Yo Gotti's label, CMG, paid $50,000 for his lawyer.



pic.twitter.com/dsXaP7ndcq — CelebRapInsider 🎤🎧 (@CelebRapInsider) September 25, 2024

Wack 100 continued, “Juke dead he was an executive of that company. That’s your brother.”

He then suggested that prosecutors will treat CMG as a criminal enterprise and hit him with RICO charges like Young Thug.

“He was part of the company, they saying CMG,” Wack 100 stated. “They gonna classify it as a gang, they going to try to ‘Thug’ it.”

He also went further and attempted to link CMG to a 2017 incident in which Young Dolph’s SUV was reportedly shot at over 100 times before a CIAA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C.

“They going to take that s### and paint the perfect movie,” Wack said. “These two things are gang, and your gang paid this dude attorney 50,000 cuz you hired him to do a hit for a 100.”