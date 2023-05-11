What Is The Real Deal With Jamie Foxx?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx’s homie is not about to let the media and blogs tell lies about his friend. The only thing is, what’s he telling us?

Jamie Foxx’s inner circle is holding out hope the actor will make a full recovery but is preparing “for the worst." https://t.co/BQtqKrJgDI — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 10, 2023

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for weeks, but it feels like forever! The talented singer, actor, comedian, talk show host and much more has a mystery ailment and we want to know what it is! The problem is, for us, those close to Foxx have better security than the president. Nothing has come out, except the rumors that he suffered from a massive stroke. By the way, this seems to be what it is. BUT, at the end of the day, we do not know!

Dude has a million followers and also has a number of images with Foxx. They are like best buds. I guess I will roll with what he calls “fake news.” Give us the real news then, brother!

Get Better, Foxx!