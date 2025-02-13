Will Trump Try To Make Kendrick Lamar “Pay” For Super Bowl Show?

Well, guys, everything has consequences and repercussions, but I think we’re ready for it. JAY-Z receives a lot of hatred simply because he’s JAY-Z. But let’s take a moment to consider how his impact flows into the things that we love and respect. Take the Super Bowl, for example. The halftime show was one for […]

Well, guys, everything has consequences and repercussions, but I think we’re ready for it. JAY-Z receives a lot of hatred simply because he’s JAY-Z. But let’s take a moment to consider how his impact flows into the things that we love and respect. Take the Super Bowl, for example. The halftime show was one for the ages. A lot of people hated it, but I’m getting the impression that even more people loved it. And “hate” is relative.

Here’s the thing: we are in an era where Donald Trump and his cronies are rolling back just about every advance that people of color—specifically Black people—have made. On top of that, they are creating a hostile environment for us to live in. We are in America, supposedly the “United States,” but it feels more like an oppressive regime.

I don’t want to get too deep into this, but let’s be clear: some people are very unhappy that Black artists are performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Last time I checked, y’all liked when we performed, danced and entertained you. Now it’s a problem?

The real issue isn’t about entertainment—it’s about control. They don’t mind when we’re shucking and jiving, playing the role they want us to play. But when there’s commentary, when there’s intellectual discourse attached to the performance, suddenly it’s an issue. That’s where the discomfort sets in.

But guess what? That day is over. Kendrick Lamar’s performance was a powerful moment of cultural resistance. In times of hostility, we have many ways to fight back—and art is one of our most enduring weapons.

Now, here’s the rumor: they’re already talking about payback for Kendrick’s performance. And I wouldn’t be surprised if JAY-Z faces repercussions too, simply because he played a role in making it happen. We’ve already seen attempts to attach him to the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. That’s how the playbook works. First, they try to discredit you. Then they slowly pick you apart.

I’m going to say a prayer for these guys because they’re doing great work, and they shouldn’t be persecuted for creating art. Every single halftime show has its critics. Only a few were universally praised.

For the record, they quickly hated MJ too. Now, let’s talk about the so-called “solution.” The rumor is that they want Barry Manilow to headline next year’s halftime show. First off, Barry Manilow is over 80 years old. Second, Black folks love Barry Manilow, so that’s not even the flex they think it is. And third, Barry Manilow is openly gay, which is at odds with much of the MAGA crowd’s ideology.

Here is Barry back in 1984 when he did the National Anthem at the halftime show of the big game!

And let me be clear: nobody ever said the Super Bowl halftime show should only feature rap or R&B. All genres are welcome. The problem is, some people just can’t compete on this level. If you want to take the stage, get your weight up. Because right now, Post Malone is tired and Taylor Swift is still crying that her man lost to the Philly Eagles.