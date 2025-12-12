“Ebro in the Morning” Cancelled, Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Reflect

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ebro Darden marked the end of “Ebro in the Morning” as HOT 97 closed a defining chapter that reshaped New York’s Hip-Hop radio landscape.

“Ebro in the Morning” aired its last show in New York City, ending a thirteen-year run that shaped how Hip-Hop listeners started their day.

The longtime trio of Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez signed off quietly on air, but the announcement hit with force once Darden and Rosenberg confirmed the news online. Darden kept his message brief on X, writing “It’s done. More to come.” Rosenberg reflected on the moment in his own post, saying “I lived out a childhood dream and it was amazing. Very excited for what’s next.”

The closure marks another seismic shift at HOT 97, which has been undergoing visible changes throughout 2025. Funkmaster Flex recently shifted into the 5 to 10 PM slot, and DJ Enuff and TT Torrez both exited the roster. Those moves fueled speculation that deeper cuts were coming, and Darden himself openly warned listeners that his show might be next in line.

“They’re gonna start,” he said earlier this year while discussing cuts from the station’s parent company. “This program right here, the amount of money they spend — which ain’t a lot, but it’s more than they spend on the rest of the radio station — when they get to cutting off fingers and toes up here? It’s gonna happen, bro. Don’t play with these people, man. Don’t play with these people if you worried about your mortgage and all of that.”

He doubled down in another candid moment, saying the new ownership had shown little interest in supporting the iconic brand.

“I’ve been telling y’all for months — years — that the new ownership of the big legend, HOT 97, didn’t give a damn about investing in this damn thing here,” Darden said. “No new studios. Making cuts, cutting staff, cutting this, cutting that. Then I hear last Thursday, (Funkmaster) Flex started tweeting about his last show and that they keeping our show on till 11 o’clock. I didn’t get an email, a text, I didn’t get a heads up, I didn’t get a nothing.”

“Ebro in the Morning” first formed in 2012, reuniting Darden with a slot he previously held from 2004 to 2007. Rosenberg had been part of the HOT 97 family since 2007, while Stylez joined the lineup in 2013. Across more than a decade, the show became a cornerstone of New York radio, known for its unfiltered debates, political conversations and cultural commentary.

Earlier this year he told Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur a bit of his journey as a radio impresario.

“I actually started on the air at 15. I moved to New York to get away from it and learn the business side—promotions, marketing, managing. I knew I wouldn’t be on the mic forever, so I made sure I understood every part of the radio game,” he said at 2025’s Summer Jam. “When the opportunity came to go back on-air in 2012, I took it. But it was also a standoff. I was VP of the market, and new management didn’t want me holding influence across multiple stations. So I bet on myself.”

Currently, Darden works at Apple and hosts the Rap Life podcast.

Its final broadcast caps a turbulent season for HOT 97, leaving a large shadow over what the future morning landscape will become.