Michael Jackson Estate Wants Sexyy Red “Beat It” Videos Removed

Michael Jackson Estate called Sexyy Red’s explicit “Beat It” remix unauthorized and wants all videos removed from social media platforms.

Sexyy Red turned Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” into her own explicit anthem and Michael Jackson’s Estate is not having it.

The St. Louis rapper created “Just Eat It” using the King of Pop’s 1983 classic. Lil Yachty posted studio footage of her performing the raunchy version on his backup Instagram Tuesday.

“Just eat it, just eat it/ You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man/ And if that dick is trash, I’m telling all my friends/ I’ll beat your ass and we bout to throw them hands,” Sexyy raps over the iconic beat.

Sexyy Red rapping over Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” pic.twitter.com/uaJ0b2L0Ni — ₇₇₇ (@celebslovemj) February 11, 2026

Yachty joked the remix would appear on the Michael biopic soundtrack, dropping in April. “Sneak peak scene of the new michael biopic,” he captioned the viral clip.

Sexyy Red doubled down with her own Instagram post. “Leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST LLMJ,” she wrote.

The Michael Jackson Estate responded swiftly to the unauthorized use. A spokesperson told Loren LoRosa The Breakfast Club they were “totally unaware of this” and stressed the music use was “unauthorized.”

“We were totally unaware of this. The use of this music is unauthorized,” the estate spokesperson said. The word “unauthorized” was emphasized heavily during the conversation.

The estate wants all videos and content removed from social media platforms. They’re considering legal action to force the removal of the viral clips.

Singer Emanny posted a photo claiming he called Michael Jackson’s estate lawyer.

“Not playing with y’all. We got a movie to prep for dropping April 24th,” he wrote on X. “It’s Cease and desist SZN for anyone playing with MJ music!”

Fans split on social media over the controversial remix. Some found it disrespectful to Jackson’s legacy. Others laughed it off as harmless fun.

Sexyy Red has shown Michael Jackson fandom before. She brought MJ impersonator Rico Hampton to perform “Billie Jean” during a November hometown show.