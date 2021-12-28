Rolling Loud Announces Early Bird Presale For Rolling Loud Miami Festival 2022

Find out how you can purchase special, discounted tix.

Rolling Loud has become one of the biggest live events in the music industry. The Hip Hop-centered concert is returning to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 22-24.

Early Bird presale tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2022 will be available soon. Fans can buy General Admission and VIP packages beginning December 30 at 12 pm ET at rollingloud.com.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 featured a star-studded lineup of performers. After taking a hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival came back this year with A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone as headliners.

Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, and more acts were on the bill as well. WWE also aired several matches from Rolling Loud Miami for the wrestling company’s Smackdown television show.

While Rolling Loud Miami 2021 signified somewhat of a return to normalcy following COVID-19 shutdowns, the event also made headlines for other reasons. A large video wall collapsed at the site on the first day of the festival.

Additionally, DaBaby provided the most newsworthy moment from Rolling Loud Miami 2021. The North Carolina-bred rapper faced significant backlash for his on-stage comments about HIV/AIDS. That incident caused other festivals to cancel DaBaby’s scheduled performances.

The negative press surrounding Rolling Loud Miami 2021 did not stop organizers from pulling off well-received editions in New York and California later in the year. Rolling Loud is planning to continue to take the show to other continents in 2022.