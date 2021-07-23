Rolling Loud Miami Festival Addresses Giant Video Wall Collapse

A$AP Rocky and others are still expected to hit the stage on Friday night.

The 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival is set to kick off today (July 23). Unfortunately, the annual Hip Hop event started off with some bad news this week.

On Thursday, images began circulating online of a massive video wall that collapsed at the festival site. According to reports, no one was injured by the crash inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

As of press time, Rolling Loud organizers have not explained what caused the screen at one of the stages to fall. Apparently, the area containing the collapsed structure was covered with a black tarp.

Despite the serious setback, the three-day concert is scheduled to take place as planned. Crews are said to be working to repair the wall in time for the festival to begin around 4 pm ET.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” read a tweet from the verified Rolling Loud Twitter account.

In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2021

Rolling Loud Miami is returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festivities will be headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

The full lineup also features Lil Baby, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Polo G, and many more. In addition, WWE is set to air portions of its Smackdown television show from Rolling Loud on Friday night.

Fans unable to make it to Florida for the weekend can watch Rolling Loud Miami 2021 for free on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. An ad-free live stream is also being exclusively presented at veeps.com.