Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao Could Finally Run It Back On Netflix

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are reportedly in talks for a blockbuster Netflix rematch in 2026, more than a decade after their historic first fight.

Floyd Mayweather may be stepping back into the ring for one more, and this time it might be a repeat of a mega fight.

Mayweather and the ever great Manny Pacquiao are reportedly “in talks for a potential rematch in 2026,” according to veteran boxing insider Mike Coppinger of The Ring. He said the event is being “explored as another Netflix boxing event.”

OK, before we start talking about how we feel about this, let us listen a bit more.

“I am hearing from reliable sources that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, yes more than 10 years later, a rematch is being seriously discussed to take place next year on Netflix,” Coppinger said on Inside The Ring. “I think there’s a real possibility this is going to happen.”

The two legends last squared off in 2015 in “The Fight of the Century” and generated a ton of money in pay-per-view numbers. Remember PPV? By the way, Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali was the real Fight of the Century. Anyway, Pacquiao and Mayweather made nearly half a billion dollars in revenue. Mayweather won by unanimous decision. We wanted another fight after that, but it seems like we are getting it over 10 years later. Now, the question is: Do we care?

Both fighters are in the twilight of their careers. Money May is now 48 and is making big bank fighting in exhibitions around the world. His last “fight” was against John Gotti III in 2024. It was only eight rounds and a mess of a fight.

Just last month, Mayweather also announced an exhibition clash with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, set for spring 2026. Not sure we want this either, but I also don’t think we’re going to ignore it either. I think the same applies to a rematch with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is actually 46, younger than Money May, but he recently came back to fighting for real after years off. The Filipino fighter fought WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in August. It ended up a draw, but Manny looked great.

I really don’t need this fight. We need to be creating new super fights and lifting up super fighters. I think—if they fight for real—Pac Man might have the advantage. I also think he has a score to settle. Netflix is going to bring the money. I wonder if Mayweather is winning to break out the lion inside of him again, this could be interesting. The Mike Tyson fight seems to be money-making foolishness.

Tell us what you think here.