EXCLUSIVE: Shy Glizzy Affiliate Taliban Glizzy Busted By Secret Service With Arsenal Of Guns

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Washington D.C. native was arrested for unlawful possession of at least two firearms on December 12.

Shy Glizzy affiliate Taliban Glizzy is facing some serious charges. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Washington D.C. native was arrested for unlawful possession of at least two firearms on December 12. Officers uncovered more than $17,000, diamond earrings and an Oyster Perpetual Rolex watch during a search of his vehicle. Prosecutors are convinced Taliban Glizzy, a convicted felon, is a danger to the community and are asking the court to detain him until trial.

Taliban Glizzy has been under surveillance for over a year. In May 2021, he posted an Instagram photo of himself at Locked & Loaded Miami, a shooting range specializing in machine gun rentals. In July 2022, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of firearms left behind in a Lyft.

Officers recovered a pistol laying openly on the floor and an AR-15-style firearm partially concealed inside a duffle bag, which were later connected to the rapper. Another bag found at the scene contained a second AR-15 with 29 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition in the 45-round capacity magazine. It was reported stolen out of Arlington County. Behind that bag was a “ghost gun,” a black 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number on the Glock receiver and no serial number on the slide. An additional handgun—a Ruger-57 5.7x28mm semi-automatic—was recovered in the pocket mounted on the rear of the front passenger seat.

Taliban Grizzly had already pleaded guilty in Prince George’s County, Maryland to attempted robbery in 2011. In January 2017, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances. Despite the July 2022 incident and his criminal record, he allegedly possessed a “number of firearms” last month on a trip from Miami to D.C.

US Secret Service were later able to confirm Taliban Glizzy’s identity and a warrant was ultimately issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop.

The court docs state: “The government retains the ultimate burden of persuasion by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant presents a danger to the community and by the lesser standard of a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant presents a risk of flight—even where it is presumed that those standards are satisfied.”

The government expressed further concern over “the lyrics and images glorifying gun violence and depicting firearms” in several of his music videos, including 2019’s “Keltech” and 2021’s “Suicide Bombers” and “Indictments.”

“The dangerousness that Defendant poses to the community cannot be understated,” the docs continue. “That he has persisted in possessing weapons designed to kill and maim evinces a level of dangerousness that cannot be mitigated by less restrictive conditions or combinations thereof.”

Taliban Glizzy has collaborated with many notable rappers over the years, including DDG, Pressa and, of course, Shy Glizzy.

