C.S.A Music Group Presents KrizE, South Georgia’s New Face Of Hip Hop

South Georgia has a new face in Hip Hop, and he is bringing both Trap and Gospel. So let’s learn a little more about the artist known as KrizE.

South Georgia’s gospel rap recording artist, KrizE, burst onto the scene in 2019 with his freshmen solo project titled “Greater19 – Welcome 2 The Boro” and the rest is history. Both born and raised in Statesboro GA, KrizE was heavily influenced by the more southern sound of rap but he still kept his ears engaged in artists like Jay Z, Nas, Dipset, Snoop Dogg, Notorious B.I.G, 2Pac, and a few others.

With his raspy but soulful delivery, KrizE is here to show you why you should consider combining Gospel with Hip Hop. His music paints a vivid picture of a man in search of his purpose while coming face to face with his own imperfections. He is definitely an artist in his own lane, as well as another strong voice in Hip Hop. Since his freshmen release, he has released two more singles as well as an added edition of his Greater19 project titled “Greater19 Deluxe Edition”.

He is currently working on new music for 2022 year and he will be dropping his new single titled “BLOOD” at the very end of this year. KrizE is the new face of real music, real expression, real art, real word, and real purpose. So once you hear his music, you will definitely know the meaning of Red Clay Gospel.

Hear KrizE Music Here:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/greater19-deluxe-edition/1568258702

Social Media Links:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Krize912

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krize.young/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KrizeYoung

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KrizE.young

TikTok: https://www.tiktoc.com/krize.young



For Booking, Features, or Artist Information Contact mrcsa2kllc@gmail.com