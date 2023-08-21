Baton Rouge Rapper Infamous Tierry Releases New Single “ESPN”

Today CDG Entertainment rapper Infamous Tierry unveiled plans for his new single “ESPN” a track that is primed for sports highlights and jam-packed sports arenas. Weaving his voice between a rumbling bass, Infamous Tierry intertwines his lyrics with a menacing beat.

Keeping close ties to the sports world, Infamous Tierry has friendships with athletes across Louisiana where the LSU Tigers, the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s Pelicans call home.

“LSU is going up, I grew up by Southern University, so both of those colleges were like in radius and, you know we’ve been real happy with the Lady Tigers, Angel Reese and them. It’s a lot of great players going through the HBCU system at Southern, a lot of the players are getting drafted to NFL and to the NBA.”

With sports in Louisiana being such a popular lifestyle, this song is a clear anthem for the championship mentality that so many athletes from Louisiana possess, tapping in to the sounds and feelings of the state often called “The Boot.”

“ESPN was created in ATL during some studio sessions set up by Rod, on my management team. He’s got ties with QC and so I went down there and we did like three tracks during a studio session. I chose like maybe two, like three beats, I think K Major and Buggy both collaborated on the beats, but ESPN was one of those records.” Infamous Tierry said. “I chose that ESPN record, and the Big Homie song. I wrote each of ’em in like 15 minutes, I knew what I was going there to do, and it had a good feel to it, I think you can hear that in the song. I think a lot of people really like the energy of the song.”

But the feel-good vibes with music didn’t come easy to Infamous Tierry as there has been tragedy along the way, shaping his career path and desire to pursue music seriously.

“It is the environment. It’s the lack of opportunity. Around here it’s like the strongest survive, the strongest survive or survival or the fittest, you know, all of those terms come into play ’cause it’s crabs in a bucket.’ It’s a small city with like almost a million people in it, with not many jobs, a few colleges, you know, but not many things to do.”

Growing up Infamous Tierry always played sports, but injuries and the streets took over as he turned to music as a way to express himself and find a way out of his “crabs in a bucket” situation in Baton Rouge that took the life of his closest friend.

“I’ve been rapping as long as I remember, really since I was a kid,” Infamous Tierry explained. “But I started taking it seriously after one of my friends was killed. I called him my brother, I call his mama, my mama. He is no longer with us, he passed in 2016, so I made a song called I Remember for him because he was always on me trying to push my musical career further. Like he would always push me and say, ‘We need to go to a studio in Atlanta!’”

As fate would have it, tragedy turned to triumph as the tragic loss fueled Infamous’ inspiration to push his career further.

“I made the ‘I Remember’ for him, you know, for his mom and stuff, made the video, the video like went viral. I couldn’t believe the response, it was overwhelming. Everybody knows that song from where I’m from. That’s one of my biggest songs so far, but ever since then, I’ve been really focused and looking to reach those goals I set for myself” Infamous Tierry explained.

Going forward Infamous has his eyes set on an EP release and new visuals to continue the momentum leading into his next single release, “Big Homie” which was also recorded in Atlanta with “ESPN.”

“I’m definitely about to drop an EP or album, depending on how we decide to structure it. I got a lot of music videos, a lot of visuals, and a lot of different types of content. So we’re gonna do some contests, and a lot of different other things to keep the fans engaged and riding with the movement from BR to across the globe.”