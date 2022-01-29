The Future Is Bright For J Bentayga With Albums And Education

Fort Worth’s J Bentayga has decided to go after his dreams and also pursue his college education too.

J Bentayga is a new up-and-coming artist from Fort Worth, Texas. Finishing college from Texas Tech University, Bentayga shows the new generation the importance of getting a formal education and still chasing your dreams. 2022 has just started and he has already released a new album he calls “Almost There”. The entire project has received many good reviews from listeners and bloggers across the country. Some notable tracks include “Only One”, “Type 2”, “Balmain”, & “Get 2Ü”. J Bentayga is driven, focused, & ambitious. He is also well known for his 2019 song “None Of Us Are Rich”. The future looks bright for J Bentayga as his music has been recently taking off globally and he has been featured and interviewed by many majors news and music outlets. It will be interesting to see if he signs a record label deal, partnership deal, or remain independent.

He is also CEO of the Twin Comma Club which is a collective of creatives that accepts new creatives and gives everyone a safe place to connect, network, & build. There are a lot of major things in the work for J Bentayga & the Twin Comma Club this year.

Peep his latest album, Almost There:



