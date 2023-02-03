Watch “Big Haze”, Latest Video Release “Get It Back

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New Music Alert! Big Haze, Better Known As Haze Da Punter, Amongst Its Top Artists, Has Changed His Name!

Now going by Big Haze, he has scheduled two rap music releases, “4 me” and “Get It Back”, of which “4 me”, the single is already available in stores and on streaming platforms.

A Connecticut rapper, a recording artist, a student of the industry, whatever he is to be called… “Big Haze”, as stated in this report. Is definitely an up-and-coming artist, as well as a rising star from our perspective.

Previously releasing 3 professional albums, as “Haze Da Punter”:

Overdue: https://ditto.Fm/overdue-haze-da-punter

Game over: https://ditto.Fm/game-over-haze-da-punter

Rolling stone: https://ditto.Fm/rolling-stone-haze-da-punter

An independent artist, under the record label, punter music group, of which he is a member, this artist has a library of music and video releases.

Watch: “Big Zaze”, the latest video release titled: “Get It Back” on youtube here:

Listen to: “Big Haze”, by streaming the other new single titled: “4 me”, on Spotify:

or various other stores and platforms. Stay tuned in here, and keep up with the latest trends by following: the “Big Haze”, on the web.

Follow & subscribe:

IG: https://instagram.Com/bighazepmg?Igshid=ymmymta2m2y=

Twitter: https://twitter.Com/bighazepmg

Snap: https://t.Snapchat.Com/knffhuh3

Facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/haze.Punter

Facebook Band Gage: https://www.Facebook.Com/hazedapunter/

Website Link: https://puntermusicgroup.Com/

Link tree: https://linktr.Ee/officialbighaze

For Booking & Contact Info:

Keith Gamble, aka. “CB”, (334) 507-8102

Management.

Already trending on social media. This artist is definitely one to bookmark and keeps on your radar. Be sure to share!!!